Tammy Slaton: UGH! I Feel So Ugly!

Tammy Slaton appears to be in a bad place.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star has been excelling in her weight loss journey for well over a year now, having dropped from over 700 pounds to right around 400 pounds.

She even qualified a few months ago for gastric bypass surgery.

But we can all have bad days… and Tammy uploaded a video to TikTok this week that implies she’s going through one at the moment.

Tammy Slaton posted this close-up in October 2023. (Instagram)

The footage in question features Tammy sitting in a chair while music is heard faintly in the background.

She was seen posing for the camera in the brief clip and, towards the end of the video, chose to take her glasses off for a moment.

This is when Tammy said the following, prior to moving the camera away from herself:

“I was gonna say ‘I see the prettiness in my face’ but I’d be lying.”

Tammy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

The video has more than 54,000 views on the platform and has amassed almost 2,000 Likes since it was uploaded.

Last week, meanwhile, Slaton shared a compilation video that included photos of herself.. and was accompanied by the song Ugly, performed by the artist TakeMy15.

The track’s lyrics were also included in the post, some of which included:

“I’m so ugly that nobody wants me. I’m better off alone but the loneliness is killing me.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

What tragic words. We can only hope Tammy doesn’t truly believe them deep down inside.

Slaton has been going through some rough times of late, having been arrested in August for marijuana possession.

Even far more notable and sad, of course, is the fact that Caleb Willingham died at the age of 40 this summer.

He and Tammy had been married for about seven months at the time after meeting inside of an Ohio rehab facility in 2022.

This was one of the photos Tammy Slaton uploaded on social media in tribute of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

“Rip sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic],” Tammy wrote on Instagram after losing her spouse at the time.

No cause of death has been announced for Willingham.

Sources previously told The Sun, however, that he had been struggling even more than usual with his weight right before he passed away.

This is just so sad. Tammy Slaton lost her husband after just a few months of marriage. (Instagram)

Added Tammy after suffering this tragedy:

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

We continue to keep Tammy Slaton in our thoughts and hope she is doing as well as she can be.