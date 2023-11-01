At long last, Kalani Faagata is ready to divorce Asuelu Pulaa.

She had toyed with the idea before, even consulting an attorney on other 90 Day Fiance spinoffs. But on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which filmed in January, it was finally time.

Viewers have heard a lot about her “Hall Pass” boyfriend, Dallas Nuez.

Now, we know that they’re still together, all of these months later. And Kalani just posted him to Instagram.

After she unblocked her hall-pass-turned-boyfriend, Kalani Faagata spent the night away from the resort on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Good for her! (Image Credit: TLC)

On Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa formally ended things.

The next day was Tuesday, October 31 — Halloween. But Kalani shared the opposite of a scare.

On Instagram, she shared a shirtless photo of Dallas Nuez emerging from the ocean water. Her caption reads: “I waited a year for this.” Get it, girl!

At the very end of October 2023, Kalani Faagata officially shared boyfriend Dallas Nuez on her Instagram Story. She had waited years to find this happiness. Good for her! (Image Credit: Instagram)

Obviously, fans knew that Kalani and Asuelu were having major issues for a long time. They confirmed nothing, but the signs were there.

It wasn’t until their time on camera in Florida that we learned about Asuelu’s cheating, Kalani’s hall pass, or how that one-time hookup became a relationship.

But, like we said, that was in January. Despite some hints, we couldn’t be sure that she and Dallas Nuez were still together. Until her Halloween post, that is.

On her Instagram profile photo in August 2023, Kalani Faagata appears in a selfie. She looks great … and that appears to be Dallas Nuez by her side. At least, that’s the fan theory. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But there were, of course, strong hints that they were still together.

For one thing, many fans believed that Kalani’s Instagram profile photo featured Dallas. And there was an older pic that featured his arm.

The photo of Dallas in the ocean is not a sneaky cropped image, however. They’re basically Instagram Official.

As Kalani Faagata explains what happened, Asuelu Pulaa watches and listens. (Image Credit: TLC)

This came on the heels of the episode where we heard Kalani and Asuelu discuss their divorce. Kalani wants it ASAP.

“The sooner we get divorced, the better for the kids. There’s just nothing more that can be done. Like, I’ve given up,” Kalani told the confessional camera.

“I just hope that he can deal with everything and move forward with all of us,” she then expressed.

Speaking to the confessional camera, Kalani Faagata explains to 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers why her husband’s shifty behavior has her on edge. (TLC)

Dallas did not actually appear on the all-stars, faux-therapy spinoff. But he still made a splash.

He also visited. Dallas flew out to see Kalani, and she spent the night with him. Initially, she just meant to talk to him, but things went considerably further than that.

Kalani noted that Dallas actually makes her feel “wanted,” treating her with respect and dignity. This has been a longtime failing of notorious manchild Asuelu. He did make some changes … but they were too little and much too late.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa sat down for an emergency therapy session. (Image Credit: TLC)

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Kalani reflected on screen. “But there’s just nothing more that can be done.”

She expressed: “So it’s hard because there’s like the heart part of me and then the strong part of me.”

It is the strong part, Kalani noted, “that’s like proud of myself for finally leaving.” We’re proud of her, too.

Kalani Faagata tears up as she says that her husband only began making an effort to become a good partner years too late. (Image Credit: TLC)

While reaping what he’d spent years sowing, Asuelu felt overwhelmed as he tried to process all of this.

The two opened up to their castmates about their divorce.

Some of their castmates expressed misplaced concern fro Asuelu. Big Ed, who might just see a bit of himself in every dirtbag, assured Asuelu that “it will get better.”

Asuelu Pulaa was not happy to hear that he’s getting a divorce. (Image Credit: TLC)

Naturally, Kalani and Asuelu did not undergo the planned recommitment ceremony.

Instead, they vowed to be better friends and to be good co-parents to their sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

Asuelu also apologized for the endless litany of things that he has done to hurt her. (It gets so much worse than cheating)

Kalani Faagata explains that husband Asuelu Pulaa became upset when she took the “hall pass” that he offered her in the first place. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I just hope that you forgive what I did,” Asuelu expressed. “And all the past that we have, I just want you to let it go and just make a new friendship.”

He claimed: “I just want us to love and respect each other and trust each other from here to the future.”

Kalani told him that she does forgive him. The two shared a hug in front of the rest of the cast.

In this moment from 90 Day: The Last Resort, Asuelu Pulaa displays a surprising amount of self-awareness. (TLC)

“I think I’m just feeling everything right now,” Kalani expressed to the confessional camera. “I’m feeling anger and sadness and relief and it’s just a lot. I’m numb.”

She noted: “I’ve numbed myself for years to be able to deal with everything he’s done to me. So even though it’s the right thing, it’s really hard to do.” Many people know how that feels.

“I just hope that my kids know that I did everything that I could, like, I really tried for years,” Kalani expressed. “But I know for my own sanity and for my health and for the health of my kids it needed to end.”

On Episode 8 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata opened up about how her husband cheated on her all along — while she was pregnant, before he came to live with her, and as recently as trying to cheat online the year before. (TLC)

“Me and Kalani is over and I don’t know what to do,” Asuelu said to the camera while in a state of despair.

“Knowing that we need to move forward just friends, it really hurt me,” he expressed. “It’s like, stab in my body.”

Asuelu explained: “She’s my wife. She’s the mother of my kids. But now, I lose it. I lose it. So it’s just, I don’t know how to process this.”