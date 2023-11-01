At long last, Kalani Faagata is ready to divorce Asuelu Pulaa.
She had toyed with the idea before, even consulting an attorney on other 90 Day Fiance spinoffs. But on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which filmed in January, it was finally time.
Viewers have heard a lot about her “Hall Pass” boyfriend, Dallas Nuez.
Now, we know that they’re still together, all of these months later. And Kalani just posted him to Instagram.
On Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa formally ended things.
The next day was Tuesday, October 31 — Halloween. But Kalani shared the opposite of a scare.
On Instagram, she shared a shirtless photo of Dallas Nuez emerging from the ocean water. Her caption reads: “I waited a year for this.” Get it, girl!
Obviously, fans knew that Kalani and Asuelu were having major issues for a long time. They confirmed nothing, but the signs were there.
It wasn’t until their time on camera in Florida that we learned about Asuelu’s cheating, Kalani’s hall pass, or how that one-time hookup became a relationship.
But, like we said, that was in January. Despite some hints, we couldn’t be sure that she and Dallas Nuez were still together. Until her Halloween post, that is.
But there were, of course, strong hints that they were still together.
For one thing, many fans believed that Kalani’s Instagram profile photo featured Dallas. And there was an older pic that featured his arm.
The photo of Dallas in the ocean is not a sneaky cropped image, however. They’re basically Instagram Official.
This came on the heels of the episode where we heard Kalani and Asuelu discuss their divorce. Kalani wants it ASAP.
“The sooner we get divorced, the better for the kids. There’s just nothing more that can be done. Like, I’ve given up,” Kalani told the confessional camera.
“I just hope that he can deal with everything and move forward with all of us,” she then expressed.
Dallas did not actually appear on the all-stars, faux-therapy spinoff. But he still made a splash.
He also visited. Dallas flew out to see Kalani, and she spent the night with him. Initially, she just meant to talk to him, but things went considerably further than that.
Kalani noted that Dallas actually makes her feel “wanted,” treating her with respect and dignity. This has been a longtime failing of notorious manchild Asuelu. He did make some changes … but they were too little and much too late.
“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Kalani reflected on screen. “But there’s just nothing more that can be done.”
She expressed: “So it’s hard because there’s like the heart part of me and then the strong part of me.”
It is the strong part, Kalani noted, “that’s like proud of myself for finally leaving.” We’re proud of her, too.
While reaping what he’d spent years sowing, Asuelu felt overwhelmed as he tried to process all of this.
The two opened up to their castmates about their divorce.
Some of their castmates expressed misplaced concern fro Asuelu. Big Ed, who might just see a bit of himself in every dirtbag, assured Asuelu that “it will get better.”
Naturally, Kalani and Asuelu did not undergo the planned recommitment ceremony.
Instead, they vowed to be better friends and to be good co-parents to their sons, Oliver and Kennedy.
Asuelu also apologized for the endless litany of things that he has done to hurt her. (It gets so much worse than cheating)
“I just hope that you forgive what I did,” Asuelu expressed. “And all the past that we have, I just want you to let it go and just make a new friendship.”
He claimed: “I just want us to love and respect each other and trust each other from here to the future.”
Kalani told him that she does forgive him. The two shared a hug in front of the rest of the cast.
“I think I’m just feeling everything right now,” Kalani expressed to the confessional camera. “I’m feeling anger and sadness and relief and it’s just a lot. I’m numb.”
She noted: “I’ve numbed myself for years to be able to deal with everything he’s done to me. So even though it’s the right thing, it’s really hard to do.” Many people know how that feels.
“I just hope that my kids know that I did everything that I could, like, I really tried for years,” Kalani expressed. “But I know for my own sanity and for my health and for the health of my kids it needed to end.”
“Me and Kalani is over and I don’t know what to do,” Asuelu said to the camera while in a state of despair.
“Knowing that we need to move forward just friends, it really hurt me,” he expressed. “It’s like, stab in my body.”
Asuelu explained: “She’s my wife. She’s the mother of my kids. But now, I lose it. I lose it. So it’s just, I don’t know how to process this.”