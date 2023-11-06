90 Day: The Last Resort introduced the world to the existence of Kalani Faagata’s “hall pass” boyfriend.



Dallas Nuez was not a one-night stand. He became her boyfriend.



And now, eleven months after the spinoff filmed at a Florida hotel, he is still Kalani’s boyfriend.



Kalani’s fans have a lot of understandable questions. And Dallas has a lot of answers for them. Check out his Instagram Q&A below!

1 Ask away! Dallas Nuez opened the floodgates for longtime 90 Day Fiance viewers who adore Kalani Faagata to ask him questions. Some were cute and topical (given his trip to Disney). Who is his favorite Disney Princess? None other than Kalani, he said. (Sharp Media produces 90 Day Fiance, which airs on TLC, which belongs to Warner Bros. Discovery. If there are any ties to Disney, we’re unaware of them … but we understand his meaning)

2 What’s it like to go public after one year of dating? “Feels nice,” Dallas tells fans. “Because I love bragging about her.” So cute!!

3 His favorite photo of Kalani? This … this might be OUR new favorite photo of Kalani. Either this or one of her Fenty modeling pics. (Ma’am, we are looking Respectfully) This photo is just a lot of fun.

4 Any 90 Day plans? We all know that 90 Day Fiance isn’t shy about showing cast members who don’t fit the premise. From Kim and Usman appearing on Happily Ever After? without even an engagement to Big Ed terrorizing Liz even though they’re both from the US, the show branches out and has some wiggle room. But Dallas says that reality TV roles are “going to be a no for me.” Some of us would have enjoyed an After The 90 Days spinoff for these two, but this is probably healthier for them.

5 How old is Dallas? He is 28 years old. He will, before the end of 2023, turn 29. (Oops, that’s a Q&A spoiler!)

6 Does Dallas have any pets? He reveals that he has a dog. Excellent!

7 When is Dallas’ birthday? His birthday will be December 29. We know that some people are asking out of curiosity, others are asking just to keep track of his age. Some are asking because they want to keep an eye out for whatever Kalani does that day. And of course, some folks are into astrology and want to see what his date of birth means to them.

8 Dallas’ favorite color The question is one that we frankly don’t hear asked enough. Dallas’ answer reveals that he’s more interesting than people might have guessed from what little (more like nothing) we heard about him at first. Silver and maroon? That’s a fantastic color combo.

9 Is Dallas Samoan? He is not! Kalani is of Samoan descent, and Asuelu is not only Samoan by ethnicity but from Samoa itself. Many had assumed that Dallas was Samoan in part or in whole, but he is not.

10 Dallas is of both Hawaiian and Filipino descent “My family is from Kahuku, Hawai’i and Ormoc, Leyte in The Philippines,” he tells one of several people who asked or simply assumed that he is Samoan.

11 He’s just like me, for real When one question prompted Dallas to tell them about himself, he replied “I love food Lmfao.” While that’s true of most people (and those who don’t often have sad reasons for it, like extreme childhood poverty, disordered eating, or medical conditions), it’s always nice to hear something relatable like this. And it very naturally leads into his answers to another couple of questions.

12 Does Dallas share traditional dishes with Kalani? “Of course I have!” Dallas tells his new surge of fans and followers. One of the most fun (yet nervewracking) parts of entering a new relationship (or friendship) is finding out the foods that people do and do not like. It’s a sort of cultural exchange — especially for these two.

13 What is Dallas’ favorite Filipino dish? Sinigang is a soup (or stew) that has both a sour and a savory taste. Generally, sour fruit or leaves create the sour element (tamarind is the go-to fruit). In 2021, one vote rated it as the tastiest vegetable soup on the planet. One generally eats this dish with rice.

14 What about Dallas’ favorite island dish? He shares that it’s difficult to pick, so it’s a tie between Sapasui and Laulau. Sapasui is Chop Suey, which is widely believed to have been invented by Chinese immigrants to the United States and their descendants. (A lot of Chinese food in the US is the product of immigrant innovation). Sapasui also has a strong Samoan association. Laulau refers to a variety of dishes that involve taro (and especially taro leaves). We’re getting the impression that Dallas is definitely a soup guy.

15 Some questions are off the table Dallas balked at answering this one. Some of us might answer without giving it a second thought. But from foot fetishists to people who think that they can predict dong size, it’s VERY smart to keep some things to yourself.

16 Dallas is giving out life advice now? While it is very funny to imagine Asuelu sending Dallas this question, tears in his eyes, that’s likely not the case. Instead, one imagines that someone was deep in their feelings and asked a stranger. Alternatively, someone could have been testing to see what sort of person Dallas is. There’s no one way to get over a breakup; it’s seldom easy. And that’s okay.

17 Will Dallas treat Kalani like Asuelu did? No. He assures fans that he will treat Kalani with respect. Considering what Asuelu put her through, we certainly hope that she’s in a better relationship now.

18 Fans are happy for Kalani Even if they somehow cannot spell her name (or maybe it was a typo; we all make them), they’re glad that she’s found something better.

19 Upgrade! Dallas responded to this Friday night message with a series of smiling emojis. It’s nice to see people treating him positively even though he’s unfamiliar to fans.

20 “She sure is a keeper” Dallas is clearly head over heels for Kalani, and it’s equally evident that she feels the same way about him.

21 Blessings for this relationship Dallas says that he and Kalani appreciate the well wishes. Good!