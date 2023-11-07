Meri Brown has come a very long way in 2023.

Go back to January 10 and it appeared as if this Sister Wives cast member was at an all-time low, considering she and spiritual spouse Kody released a statement at the time that terminated their marriage.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” they said back then.

“We are committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Meri Brown has some serious side eye here for ex Kody Brown. (TLC)

It had been clear for years that Kody no longer looked at Meri in a romantic sense.

Over the past couple of Sister Wives episodes, meanwhile, viewers have witnessed just how horribly Kody had been treating Meri toward the end of their relationship.

He told her things were over on their anniversary, for example.

Thankfully, this past Sunday night, Meri bucked up, took her power back and said in a confessional of Kody:

“Screw him, he’s not worth it.”

Meri Brown is trying her best to move on after a failed marriage to Kody. (TLC)

These episodes were filmed many months ago, however.

But Meri has now spoken to People Magazine in a new interview and she’s reiterated this strong and independent stance.

“I’m pretty badass, just going to say it,” Meri said to this publication.

“And I am very confident and I know what I’m worthy of and I am a very good business person and I know how to create safe boundaries around myself. And, yeah, it’s pretty good. I’m not too shabby of a person.”

What does everyone think? Meri Brown debuted a new hairstyle in July 2023. (Instagram)

It’s so very nice to hear Meri talk to this way.

For a long period of time, fans and followers were concerned that Meri refused to leave an unhealthy and one-sided non-romance.

But look at her now, folks.

“People are always telling me, you don’t know what you’re worth. You have no value. Just really derogatory about me,” Brown went on to People.

“And it’s like, ‘No. Actually, I know what I’m worth, and I know what my value is, and I know what my values are.’ And this is why I worked to try to save my marriage for so long.”

Meri Brown shared this photo to celebrate July Fourth in the year 2023. (Instagram)

Meri said multiple times in the past that she was fighting for her family, not just her marriage.

It’s not easy to just walk away from people with whom you are close and a life to which you’ve grown accustomed for over three decades.

In this extensive People feature, the TLC personality emphasizes how she “100 percent gave it my all” before announcing her split from Kody.

“I did everything in my power that I could do. And if I would’ve walked away any sooner, there would’ve always been a question in my mind of did I do everything that I can do?

“But I’m very confident knowing that I did everything that I could do, and I’m very at peace with the timing of it and how it all played out.”

Meri Brown has moved on, at last, from Kody. We wish her the best going forward! (TLC)

Meri also wants to be clear: She has no regrets.

“There’s definitely things in the past three decades that I would’ve done different, different conversations that I would’ve had. But I mean, hindsight’s 20/20, right?” she says now.

“I think that my family and the life that I have lived and all the experiences that I have had has really only contributed to who I am now.

“So I can’t regret that at all.”

