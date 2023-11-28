Molly Roloff Hangs with Mother on Thanksgiving, Makes Rare Social Media Appearance

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amy Roloff had one very special reason to feel very thankful late last week.

The Little People, Big World star surprised social media followers late on Monday when she shared the following photo.

As you can see, it features the mother of four… her husband Chris Marek… and also her daughter, Molly. and her spouse, Joel.

Hey, it’s Molly Roloff! She hung out with her mom on Thanksgiving 2023. (Instagram)

“Chris and I were happy to hang out w/ Molly & Joel at one of our favorite vineyards – Scotch Church Road Vineyard over the Thanksgiving weekend,” wrote Amy as a caption to this sweet snapshot.

“I was thrilled they came down. Had a house full of kids and grandkids. This Mama was happy.”

That’s all a parent can really ask for on or around Thanksgiving, don’t you think?

Molly looked quite casual in a plaid hoodie with no makeup and her hair pulled back in the photo, while Joel dressed for the cool weather in a light down jacket and baseball cap.

Jacob Roloff doesn’t see his mom too often, but remains very close to Amy. (Instagram)

Molly, of course, is the oldest of Amy and Matt Roloff’s four kids.

She has chosen to live her life away from the spotlight, never really appearing on Little People, Real World and residing a few hours away from her parents in Washington.

By all accounts, Molly isn’t on bad terms with either her mother or her father.

She’s just sort of doing her own thing.

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

Molly was last seen in a Mother’s Day post Amy shared in May 2023, posing alongside her brothers Zach Roloff, Jeremy Roloff and Jacob Roloff.

“I’m blessed by my four kids who made me a mom,” Amy, captioned the photo back then, adding:

“You are my greatest gifts the Lord has blessed me with. I’m so proud of the wonderful individuals you are and the amazing adults you have become.

“Always keep your faith in the fore front of your everyday. It will guide you as you journey on your path in life. I love you all so much — forever and always.”

Amy Roloff looks anything but pleased in this photo of her from the latest season of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

According to Molly’s LinkedIn profile, she currently works in Spokane for Nordstrom as a senior accountant in external reporting, a job she’s held since 2021.

Prior to that, Molly worked for nearly five years for the accounting firm Moss Adams.

Back in July 2022, Matt shared a lovely picture with his smiling daughter, writing in the caption:

“Spent the morning visiting my beautiful daughter Molly and her husband, Joel, in Spokane Washington.”