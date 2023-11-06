Amy Slaton has legs, you guys.

And, to quote a classic rock song by the band ZZ Top, she knows how to use them.

Late this past week, the 1000-Lb Sisters star shared a couple of uploads on social media that we’d have to imagine she never would have shared in the past.

How come?

Nice legs, Amy Slaton!!!! You look fabulous. (TikTok)

Because she would have been too ashamed.

In the TikTok images immediately above and below, the mother of two is showing off her bare legs and then her slimmed-down legs in a pair of tight pants.

She really has come such a long way since we first met her on the aforementioned TLC reality show, hasn’t she?

“Amy you look absolutely amazing keep up the good work I love it,” wrote one impressed user as a comment.

Amy Slaton dressed as a mermaid for Halloween 2023. (TikTok)

Amy weighed in at over 700 pounds on the first season of her and her sibling’s hit series.

She then worked hard enough to qualify for gastric bypass surgery, which enabled her to get pregnant in a safe manner.

She’s now mother to a pair of young sons, Glenn and Gage, although she recently finalized a divorce from their father, Michael Halterman.

The estranged spouses were married for four years.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Amy hasn’t said anything specific about the split in public, possibly due to a gag order imposed by a judge… but she has given some fans cause for concern.

Most notably, Radar Online ran a story last week that alleged Slaton is back to smoking. A LOT.

“Amy’s smoking like a chimney and is up to two packs a day,” an insider told this outlet, adding of how bad things appear to be for this mother of two:

“Her nicotine habit has taken over her life. She can’t sit still without lighting up a cigarette, and she’s puffing away at any social occasion and vaping, too.”

Amy Slaton expresses something to the camera in this 1000-Lb Sisters scene. (TLC)

Smoking, of course, is a habit many people take up in order to deal with stress.

We needn’t emphasize at this point how unhealthy it can be.

But it can be especially unhealthy for someone with Slaton’s history of weight-related medical issues.

“Amy will avoid certain situations where smoking isn’t allowed,” claimed this unnamed Radar source.

“For instance, she’d rather drive 1,000 miles than take a plane.”

Amy Slaton smiles for the camera here to promote 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

At this point, overall, we just hope Amy is taking her kids into consideration with every decision she makes.

Thankfully, she also has the support of many followers as she navigates this challenging period of life.

“I like the longer hair on you. Looks good!” wrote one individual after checking out her latest snapshots, while another echoed this sentiment as follows:

“Amy you look friggin amazing!!! Get it momma!!!”

