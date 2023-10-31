As previously reported, Amy Slaton is looking to the future these days.

She and her husband recently finalized their divorce, enabling the 1000-Lb. Sisters star to finally look ahead in a way she had been unable to do for months.

But here’s the unfortunate thing:

Slaton is forcing her fans to look into the past at the moment, and not for a positive reason. At all.

Amy Slaton smiles for the camera here to promote 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

As also previously reported, Slaton was spotted out in Atlanta… outside of a hotel in the city, allegedly smoking and vaping, according to a variety of leaked photos.

These are both dangerous habits for anyone, that goes without saying, you know?

But for Amy Slaton?

For someone who has undergone gastric bypass surgery and lost hundreds of pounds over the last couple of years as a result?

It’s an especially bad idea.

Amy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“Amy’s smoking like a chimney and is up to two packs a day,” an insider told Radar Online this week, adding of how bad things appear to be for this mother of two:

“Her nicotine habit has taken over her life. She can’t sit still without lighting up a cigarette, and she’s puffing away at any social occasion and vaping, too.”

Yikes, huh?!?

Let’s at the very least hope she isn’t smoking around her two young sons, Gage and Glenn.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

We don’t know the source quoted in this article by Radar, but he/she claims that things are trending in a very disturbing direction for Amy Slaton.

“Amy will avoid certain situations where smoking isn’t allowed,” says this unnamed individual.

“For instance, she’d rather drive 1,000 miles than take a plane.”

That may also be due to the fact that Amy remains overweight and, as a result, it’s quite uncomfortable for her to fit into an airplane seat.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton. (TLC)

With 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5 on the way, Radar insists that viewers should be extremely concerned over Amy.

“She can’t get through a tiny meal without taking a puff or three,” the website writes.

“Smoking is her appetite suppressant.

“She lost weight from it and doesn’t eat so much.

“But it’s the unhealthiest way of doing it and the fear among her loved ones is that she’s opening herself up to lung cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

O

a