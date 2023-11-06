Of all the unexpected conflicts that have arisen during Meghan Markle’s time in the international spotlight, it’s possible that none was more random than the duchess’ alleged feud with Katy Perry.

If you have a long memory for petty celebrity beefs, you might recall that Katy cracked some jokes about Meghan’s wedding dress way back in 2018.

“I would have done one more fitting,” the pop songstress quipped to Entertainment Tonight shortly after Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry.

Katy went on to clarify that she didn’t mean to offend anyone with her comments:

Two rivals of Montecito. (Getty)

“I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you!” she added.

At that point, Katy was asked her opinion on who had the better wedding dress, Meghan or her rival duchess, Kate Middleton:

“Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won!” Perry not-so-subtly chanted.

Again, it seems that Katy was just having a bit of fashion fun, cracking a joke at the expense of her fellow Montecito resident in a lighthearted Joan Rivers moment.

Katy Perry performs during the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But apparently, the remark cut deeper than Perry intended.

Insiders say Meghan was offended by Katy’s comments, and the situation was made all the more awkward by the fact that the women live nearby and are both mothers to young children.

“The Duchess of Sussex and Perry are both mothers to one-year-old girls but the insider was quick to dismiss any notion of forthcoming playdates for the young children,” UK tabloid the Express reported at the time.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images)

“I would not expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling to PTA meetings anytime in the future!” a source told the outlet.

The situation reportedly deteriorated further when Katy cemented her allegiance to Meghan’s in-laws by performing at the coronation of King Charles III back in May.

But it seems that at some point in the past six months, Katy and Meghan decided to let bygones be bygones.

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Meghan and Harry were in attendance at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday night for the final performance of Katy’s Las Vegas residency.

The couple was joined in the VIP box by another international mega-celeb, Canadian music legend Celine Dion.

People reports that Meghan and Harry arrived separately from Celine but were spotted chatting with the songstress throughout the evening.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As for Katy, sadly, she didn’t invite Meghan on stage for a duet of “That’s What Friends Are For,” but we think it’s pretty clear that these two have buried the hatchet.

Hopefully, their kids won’t have to deal with too many obnoxious paparazzi at all those upcoming A-list play dates!