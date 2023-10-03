Travis Kelce Gushes Over World’s Most Beloved Celebrity, Strongly Likes Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce seems to be aware of the obvious:

He can’t actually keep his relationship with Taylor Swift off the national radar.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has seemingly been dating the universe’s most well-known and beloved musician for at least a few weeks now.

After Swift attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, Kelce said he was having a Hell of a time with Swift.

Taylor Swift cheers prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kelce added on his podcast at the time:

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family.

“She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Travis Kelce takes the field prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The future Hall of Famer added back then that he wouldn’t really comment about Swift again in public, and he’s mostly kept that promise.

However, the artist was also in attendance this past Sunday night at the Chief-New York Jets game.

She showed up for the matchup with famous friend Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski.

At various points, Swift also embraced Kelce’s mother, Donna.

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

After winning the surprisingly tight game by a score of 23-20, the star football player Liked a post from Newsweek on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the singer’s day at the game, reading:

“Taylor Swift attended rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL game with some very famous guests.”

Moreover, Kelce absolutely smashed the Like button on a reaction video of Taylor celebrating Isiah Pacheco’s touchdown that was shared on Instagram.

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

After Swift attended each of his last two games, Kelce reportedly rented out local restaurants and entertained both his teammates there and also his casual girlfriend.

Taylor has not said a word in public just yet about the relationship.

But look at those photos above over and over.

She looks rather smitten over the athlete she’s watching in action, doesn’t she?

