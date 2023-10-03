Gino and Jasmine Spotted Fighting, Filming in Michigan! Will They Join 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After?

Even though the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 cast labeled Gino and Jasmine the most toxic couple, they didn’t break up.

And honestly? Despite how they treated each other, Jasmine had a lot of good moments during the Tell All.

As we know, Gino and Jasmine will be part of 90 Day Fiance Season 10.

Given a very recent fan sighting of Jasmine screaming at Gino at a public place in Michigan … viewers haven’t seen the last of them.

“Too late,” Jasmine Pineda tells Gino Palazzolo about the prenup discussion. (TLC)

Just to quickly recap, because we know that not everyone is fully up to speed.

Gino and Jasmine have appeared on two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

Both times, Gino visited Jasmine in Panama. They fought, Jasmine yelled and screamed. The two keep almost breaking up … but not quite.

Jasmine Pineda wails into her phone after encountering another delay. (TLC)

There were numerous delays and setbacks after Gino filed for the K-1 visa.

However, it eventually went through. Jasmine got her interview.

Early this year, she began her K-1 journey with Gino. It seems that one of the first things that they did as a couple in America was attend the Season 6 Tell All special.

The Season 6 cast felt surprised, to say the least, when they saw Jasmine arrive in person. (TLC)

Jasmine surprised her castmates, many of whom had just been discussing her (and not favorably), by attending the Tell All in person.

Most non-American partners on Before The 90 Days have to attend remotely. Jasmine’s arrival signified her move to the US.

Of course, unless she lied about the timeline, she’d only just arrived. So it was likely still winter (albeit perhaps late winter) when the Tell All filmed.

Jasmine Pineda flies off the handle, accusing Gino Palazzolo of being “a f–king cheater” on the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease. (TLC)

We know that Jasmine and Gino’s story will continue on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance.

The supertease made it clear that things haven’t changed. Jasmine is still flipping out, throwing tantrums, and screaming.

We don’t know if this is once again a situation where she’s doing so unprompted, or once again a situation where Gino is doing truly bad things. There is precedent for both.

Reunited at the airport in Michigan, Jasmine Pineda insists that Gino Palazzolo stick out his tongue so that she can … oh dear. (TLC)

But take a look at what a Reddit denizen by the name of /christianplaysbr recently posted.

On September 30, 2023, this redditor shared a photo of Jasmine and Gino.

It wasn’t a screenshot. It wasn’t from Instagram. The photo, the Reddit post revealed, was taken that day … and in Michigan.

A redditor spotted Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda in Michigan at the end of September 2023. It appears that neither of them were having a good time. Nothing, it seems, has changed. Note the presence of cameras. (Reddit)

“Jasmine and Gino spotted today,” the Reddit caption detailed. There’s a lot of meaning to that.

But first, let’s acknowledge that Gino and Jasmine look absolutely miserable in the photo.

Jasmine is standing up and yelling, or even screaming, at Gino. Meanwhile, he’s sitting at the table and appearing silent. There are also cameras present.

What does this mean? First and foremost, that Jasmine is still in the country.

The photo is from early autumn. We are still in early autumn, for the record.

Unless the Tell All secretly filmed within the last 90 days (and fans speculate that it filmed much earlier, in late winter or early spring), then that means that Gino and Jasmine married.

Gino made an odd comment about Jasmine while in Panama. Hardly the first time. (TLC)

Another significance of this sighting is that Gino and Jasmine are on camera. Which means that they’re filming.

To be blunt, there is just no way that this is for 90 Day Fiance Season 10. The show airs months after it films. And producers need to know the twists and turns of the end so that they can edit early episodes coherently.

This means that we will almost certainly see Gino and Jasmine on yet another season. Most likely? On a season of Happily Ever After? some time next year.

Jasmine’s description of Gino might be more fair if she weren’t saying in a $3,000 apartment that he rented for her. (TLC)

Finally, it means that Gino and Jasmine are likely still together.

We just don’t see them meeting up, or Gino sitting there while she yells at him (again), if they’re broken up. They could communicate through their attorneys.

So … that paints a pretty bleak picture. Of their toxic future together, and for those of us who will watch this unfold.