Tori Spelling Gushes Over Kids with Dean McDermott Nowhere in Sight

Even as Tori Spelling has remained strong and resilient during this year’s mold and marriage issues, she hasn’t been alone.

Her kids are obviously dealing with a lot of the same problems. As if being teens weren’t hard enough!

Now that they’re several weeks back into the school year, perhaps things feel more normal. Almost.

Tori gushed over her eldest as they went off to a school dance. But there was, of course, someone missing from the picture.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, Liam McDermott, Dean McDermott and guests attend the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023. (Getty)

Taking to Instagram this week, Tori Spelling shared a photo — which you can see in the video below — alongside teens Liam (who is 16) and Stella (who is 15).

She jokingly referred to them by their childhood nicknames, “little Monkey and Buggy.” They have grown since then!

Tori remarked upon just that. And she waxed nostalgic, as many moms do, about how she’d once held their tiny hands. Now, they’re both taller than she is.

Tori didn’t just talk about their physical growth. Her true emphasis, and source of pride, was who they have become — not how tall.

The happy mom gushed over their kindness, their empathy, their confidence, their wisdom, and their awareness.

Tori went on to characterize both Liam and Stella as “really cool humans.” She feels so proud to be their mother.

In her Instagram caption at the start of October 2023, Tori Spelling gushed over her eldest after Liam and Stella went to Homecoming. The kids are growing up! (Instagram)

As she continued, Tori predicted that her children will “soar” in life.

They deserve a wealth of happiness and success. And Tori is confident that they’ll receive it.

Tori was happy to look stylish for the photo. But there was still something missing. But what?

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Getty)

We see Tori and Liam and Stella in the above video, but we don’t see Dean McDermott.

It’s possible that he was there. After all, he could have been the one to snap the photos that Tori shared.

But many suspect that he was not. Considering the year that Tori and Dean have had … it’s unclear whether they’re spending any time together whatsoever.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and kids Liam, Finn, Stella, Beau, Hattie, Jack, and Lola arrive at Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022. (Getty)

Even a year ago, we were reporting on Tori’s family’s health issues. Tori went to the hospital, her kids were missing school. Something was wrong.

As it turned out, the problem was a mold infestation in the family home. This health hazard was getting worse.

This past spring, Tori announced this to the world. She and her family had fled their house. The rental property had become a death trap.

In this lengthy caption from May 2023, Tori Spelling shared her family’s story of repeated illnesses. The culprit? Dangerous mold in their home. (Instagram)

It seems that the stress of leaving the home and searching for a new place was too much. Tori and Dean, who had been doing much better, began fighting again.

This time, it was enough that Dean publicly announced their split. And it doesn’t appear that he’s changed his mind.

So, everything is in flux for Tori. But time marches on for her family — as the heights of her children so clearly illustrate.