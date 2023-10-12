Tori Spelling Mourns Late Friend Luke Perry on Actor's 57th Birthday: Missing You Always ...

Several years ago, the world recoiled in shock at the tragic death of Luke Perry.

The beloved actor was only 53.

This week, he would have turned 57. We all wish that he could have celebrated that milestone this week.

Instead, friend and former costar Tori Spelling posted a brief, touching tribute to the late, great actor.

Luke Perry, Tori Spelling, and Producer Aaron Spelling onstage at the 2005 TV Land Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2005 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Wednesday, October 11 was Luke Perry’s birthday.

Had he not tragically passed away from a stroke in 2019, he would now be 57 years old.

Tori and Luke were friends from their Beverly Hills, 90210 days until his passing. So Tori took to her Instagram Story this week to remember this truly wonderful man.

On Wednesday, October 11, on what would have been the late, great Luke Perry’s 57th birthday, Tori Spelling posted a tribute to her friend and former costar in this Instagram caption. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Tori wrote on Instagram so that all of her followers could see her bittersweet tribute.

“Could be a million people in the room,” Tori commented.

“But,” she wrote of her dearly departed friend, “he always made you feel like you were the only one.”

Tori Spelling of BH 90210 speaks during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019. (Getty)

“Good kind humans are a rare breed,” Tori observed. That may sound pessimistic, but she’s not necessarily wrong.

“I don’t know that many sadly,” she commented. “He was one.”

Tori then concluded her tribute post: “Happy Birthday. Missing you always.”

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Getty)

For many Millennials (and all of Gen Z, who weren’t alive yet), Beverly Hills, 90210 was before our time. Even so, it was part of the cultural zeitgeist. It’s the best known zip code on the planet.

The teen drama launched in 1990 and ran until 2000.

Tori played rich girl Donna Martin. Luke portrayed “bad boy” Dylan McKay. One of those was playing more to type than the other.

speaks onstage at the Riverdale Sneak Peek and Q&A during New York Comic Con at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In March of 2019, Luke Perry died of a stroke. He was only 52 years old at the time.

Over the years, his former costars have paid tribute to him. (At the time of his passing, he was starring on Riverdale, and his death also sent shockwaves through that cast and those viewers)

Just last month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast reunited at ’90s Con, braving a visit to Tampa, Florida to connect with fans.

Tori Spelling attends the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up on August 03, 2019. (Getty)

Some might cynically accuse Tori of using this public tribute for attention. That seems inevitable when a famous person mourns a famous friend.

But many of those same people would condemn Tori if she said nothing. There’s no winning when someone has already decided to troll you.

Besides, after Tori’s miserable year, she doesn’t really need any help getting attention.