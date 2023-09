To put it simply, Tori Spelling had a no-good, very bad 2023.



Some of her suffering was certainly private. But a lot of things bled out into the public eye.



Below, we have chronicled Tori’s … what’s the opposite of a Hot Girl Summer? We’ve chronicled that.



Poor Tori.

1 Alas, poor Tori Spelling 2023 was not her year. She’s the ultimate nepo baby, she has five amazing children, she’s a household name with decades of work. But she’s definitely had her ups and downs. 2023 was one of those “down” years. Her Miserable Girl Summer, if you will.

2 It actually began in 2022 Obviously, Tori’s life has known misfortune long before 2023 or 2022. But we specifically mean that she and her family were experiencing unexplained ailments during that year. In fact, in December, Tori shared that she had gone to the hospital due to serious respiratory issues. Her kids had missed school, and we here at THG reported on this worrisome puzzle at the time. No one would know the answer until months later — in 2023.

3 Fast-forward to May of 2023 Tori took to Instagram to share that she and some of her kids were once again at Urgent Care following what she called a “continual spiral of sickness” that had already persisted for “months.” Everyone would grow ill, then recover, then fall ill again. This was more than just the usual reality of having five children who bring home germs from school. Something was very wrong — and Tori finally knew the culprit. Mold. And no, we don’t mean a piece of bread or cheese that had sat in the fridge for too long.

4 Tori’s home was host to a hazardous mold infestation She shared that the family home hat they were renting had a horrible mold problem. Exposure to these mold spores over months — or even years — had taken its toll on her family’s health. Now, they knew the culprit, but that didn’t undo the harm. Tori also clearly had some hurt feelings about people who doubted whether the family’s illnesses had been legitimate. Clearly, they were. Also, Tori shared that renter’s insurance was making this painful time easier than it might have been.

5 Still, it wasn’t over Tori also asked her fans and followers for recommendations on where she and her children could undergo brain scans. Why? Because chronic mold spore exposure can have numerous long-term effects upon the human body. One of those is inflammation of the brain. In case that sounds like a good thing, it isn’t.

6 Still, life goes on, right? Tori and Dean posed for this pic with kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. But that’s not where they were staying. Some folks spotted Tori at a friend’s house, but it looks like she and her kids (at least) spent a while at a $100-per-night motel. Their previous home was uninhabitable, but at least they had a roof over their heads. And, of course, their family. But their family underwent a major change.

7 Divorce? On June 17, 2023, Dean McDermott posted this seemingly random breakup announcement. He and Tori were, he declared, over — even after months of the two being better than they’d been in years. He deleted the post a few hours later, but the sentiment did not change. Apparently, they’d had a huge fight. One can only imagine how their dire situation must have added to existing stresses.

8 Vicious mockery Apparently, a realtor whom Tori had contacted while searching for a new (albeit temporary) rental decided to mock her plight in a group chat. Moral issues aside, there was just one problem: Tori was also in the group chat. So she saw herself as the butt of his joke. Tori screenshotted it and exposed the cruel chat to the world.

9 Live goes on By August, Tori had found a new place to live — and it clearly wasn’t through that realtor whom she had exposed. Instead, Tori and all five of her children moved into an RV. They didn’t go on a road trip or park it in someone’s backyard. Instead, they resided at a campground near other RVs. That is a lot of people in one small space, especially considering that some are teens. That can get cramped and awkward pretty quickly, right?

10 But it’s not forever Reports quickly made it clear that Tori was trying to put a positive spin upon their predicament. In fact, apparently she was treating it like a little “summer vacation.” Well … it was a vacation in the literal sense. Because they had vacated their former home months earlier.

11 There was one odd twist Tori’s mother, Candy Spelling, had publicly confirmed her willingness to help Tori in this trying time. Particularly, with the divorce. However, reports claimed that Candy had tracked down a place for Tori to stay with her kids … but that Tori had turned it down. Now, that part remained unconfirmed. But if it’s true, fans wondered if it was pride, if it was just a practical decision, or if the rumor that Tori was trying to embarrass her mom might be true.