Tori Spelling Evacuates New Rental Home as Armed Neighbor Has Hostage Standoff with SWAT

Clearly, 2023 has been a miserable year for Tori Spelling. We can’t speak to her emotional state, but so many miserable things have befallen her.

And the hits keep coming.

Tori has gone from fleeing a mold infestation to living in a motel and then in an RV. She’s been staying at a new rental house.

And Tori recently had to evacuate that house as a neighbor, armed to the teeth, engaged in a hostage standoff with police.

Tori Spelling of BH 90210 speaks during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019. (Getty)

An alarming report from Page Six reveals that Tori Spelling had to evacuate her rental home.

And yes, there is video, which you can view below.

One of Tori’s neighbors got into a confrontation with police — reportedly in possession of both an AR-15 and a hostage.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Getty)

So, apparently, an armed man barricaded himself inside of his Los Angeles home.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the man’s identity.

Eventually, SWAT officers were able to take him away in handcuffs.

In many countries, the idea of someone even owning an AR-15, let alone engaging in a standoff (and reportedly with a hostage) with police, would be a rare or even singular event.

But we are in the United States, where weapons of war are not uncommon birthday gifts, substitute symbols of masculinity, and political props.

The only reason that this has made a splash beyond local news is because the alleged armed maniac is a neighbor of Tori Spelling.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, Liam McDermott, Dean McDermott and guests attend the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Obviously, Tori didn’t know more than anyone else about this dire situation during the standoff.

The video above shows her dressed casually in a cute black beanie, looking concerned and holding her phone in her hand.

We don’t know where her kids were at the time. Certainly not at home or otherwise in harm’s way. But that’s a scary, intense situation no matter what.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and kids Liam, Finn, Stella, Beau, Hattie, Jack, and Lola arrive at Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022. (Getty)

Remember, this spring, Tori announced to the world that she and her family could not longer safely reside in their former home.

After months and months of mystery ailments and hospitalizations, they had found the cause: an extreme mold infestation.

The house was a rental, but this left them with a new problem: where to live?

In this lengthy caption from May 2023, Tori Spelling shared her family’s story of repeated illnesses. The culprit? Dangerous mold in their home. (Image Credit: Instagram)

In addition to a short stay at a friend’s home, Tori and her kids ended up staying at a $100-per-night motel, then an RV, and now there’s her current residence. With, it seems, one very volatile neighbor.

Amidst all of this, Dean McDermott announced the end of their marriage. He has moved on with a new mystery gal.

And Tori spent several days in a hospital. Poor Tori.