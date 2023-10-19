Little People, Big News: Jacob Roloff to Move on to Father’s Farm!

Matt Roloff may be feuding with a certain segment of his famous family.

But he’s apparently getting along better than ever with another segment.

According to the Little People, Big World star — via an Instagram Q&A with fans that involved at least one asking about construction on his farm — son Jacob is actually moving on to his property.

Amid ongoing renovations to his farm, Matt told followers this week:

“I’ve been living in the one-story home, and when I move into the new house, Izzy and Jacob are going to move in where I was.”

This one-story residence sits on the $4 million Roloff Farms estate between the family home featured on TLC and the long-time construction of Matt’s new dream house.

He and fiance Caryn Chandler will be moving into this mansion upon its completion.

Jacob, his wife and their infant son (Mateo) have mostly been living in an RV for years… driving around the Pacific Northwest and living pretty much as nomads.

The former left his family’s reality show in 2016 and claimed years later that a producer sexually assaulted him on set.

Ever since this time, Jacob has remained mostly out of the spotlight.

On occasion, his spouse will fire back at body-shaming trolls in the best way possible.

Matt, meanwhile, put a portion of his farm up for sale about a year and a half ago. He has not yet agreed to any deal.

The mere decision to place the property on the market has created quite a lot of inner Roloff turmoil, though, most notably between Matt and his son, Zach.

The latter objected to the way in which his dad tried to explain the decision to sale, claiming in the process that he initially gave his kids a chance to buy the farm at a discount.

Zach definitely does not see things this way.

In a stunning public call-out last May, Zach trashed his dad as a manipulating coward, writing over a year ago of the way in which Matt explained how he arrived at the farm sale:

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online back then.

Wow, huh?

From what we can tell, Zach and wife Tori still aren’t really talking to Matt, who also remains a bit estranged from Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy.

As you can tell by the housing information passed along above, however, things seem to be just fine between Matt and Jacob.