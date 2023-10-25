Tori Spelling Abruptly Moves Out of New Home: Why?

Earlier this week, we reported on Tori Spelling’s swanky new rental property.

A major upgrade from her time at a motel and an RV park, the multi-bathroom abode seemed like she’d finally found her post-Dean, post-mold footing.

Until now, that is. Tori packed up her things and moved out.

Does this have anything to do with the recent armed standoff that took place a few houses down?

In 2023, Tori Spelling shared this sunny selfie while promoting her friend’s rose quartz jewelry. Gorgeous! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Until very recently, Tori Spelling was staying at an $18,000 per month rental home. Obviously, she was not alone — the mother-of-five’s children were with her.

The Daily Mail reports spotting movers transporting her belongings out of the Woodland Hills property and loading them onto a truck.

This went down on Sunday, October 22.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

None of us can help but think of how this move comes only days after the Los Angeles Police Department, including SWAT, had Tori and her neighbors evacuate their homes.

A reportedly armed neighbor had barricaded himself inside of his home There were reports (unconfirmed) of a hostage, though that may just have been everyone doing their due diligence.

When some maniac wields an AR-15 and gets into a standoff with police just a few houses away, a mother of five might consider if the house’s pool is really worth it.

As for the move, Tori herself did not appear to be on site at the time. Those of us who aren’t the scion’s of megarich TV tycoons would at least be present if we were not doing the work ourselves.

But rest assured, this wasn’t a misconstrued mattress delivery. The movers extracted boxes of clothing, makeup, toiletries, and more.

The movers then transported her belongings (it’s creepy that we know this) to a Calabasas storage facility — one not far from her former home. By which we mean the mold-infested rental.

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Moving is stressful. Less stressful if you’re rich — or, in this case, if your mom is rich and willing to help you out.

Additionally, there wasn’t as much moving as you might imagine. The house already boasted full furnishings before Tori and her kids moved in.

So, much of what they brought were things like clothes, game consoles, and other personal items. Hopefully, the movers found everything during this seemingly rushed move-out.

Tori Spelling shared this pic of her kids giving an apparent thumbs up to their August 2023 abode. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We don’t know where Tori is moving next. Presumably, she is once again in a state of transition — because otherwise, they’d just take the belongings from one home to the next, right?

This last place was above and beyond Tori’s most recent stays, which included a $100-per-month motel and an RV park.

One RV is, needless to say, not enough space for a person with five children. Especially when some of the kids are teens. Even a few weeks would swiftly lose its novelty.

In the family’s RV and temporary home, Tori Spelling cuddles up to her youngest son, Beau. August 2023 was a time of transition for their family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obviously, we continue to wish Tori and her kids the very best.

2023 has been a rough year for Tori. And she still has more than a couple of months remaining.

Perhaps they’ll soon be in a home that has all of the right elements — size, safety, and a total lack of life-threatening mold. Wait, that one goes under the “safety” umbrella, we suppose.