Prince Michael: Sorry for Spilling All That Lori Harvey Sex Tea!

Prince Michael has issued an apology.

Kind of. Sort of. Not really, though, if we’re being honest.

First, for those unaware, Prince Michael’s real name is Christopher Michael Harty. He was a main cast member on the first two seasons of Love and Hip Hop: Miami.

More recently, Prince Michael made headlines for an alleged scuffle with Tory Lanez and for multiple domestic violence accusations.

Christopher Michael Harty attends Zeus Network New Headquarters Grand Opening at Zeus Network on July 19, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Zeus Network)

Most recently, meanwhile, Michael appeared on the “We In Miami” podcast, where he asked if he had “smashed” any celebrities, prompting the 34-year-old to drop one name in particular.

“I’m probably gonna get some sh-t for this, but Lori Harvey,” Prince replied. “It wasn’t like a smash though, like I was really you know I was really like f-cking with her. She was really f-cking with me.”

Lori Harvey is the daughter of talk show host Steve Harvey.

She’s currently dating Damson Idris, although Michael said she had quite the raunchy history with him.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris arrive at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 27, 2023 in London. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The intercourse between the pair was “phenomenal,” Michael detailed on the podcast, adding:

“She wasn’t thin like she is now. I prefer the old Lori, honestly.”

He then even confessed to trying to secretly VIDEOTAPE a sexual encounter, only for Harvey to catch him in the act.

“One time I was trying to be slick and get a video, this girl was like so on it like… She was so on it,” Michael said, admitting to be a total slimeball who may have broken the law by even attempting this.

Kamal Givens, Chef Dee, Christopher Michael Harty and Jonathan Wright attend Zeus Network New Headquarters Grand Opening at Zeus Network on July 19, 2023 in North Hollywood. (Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Zeus Network)

Michael went on to say he “really liked” the popular socialite, and then claimed he purposefully self-sabotaged their fling because his heart belonged to someone else.

“I had someone that I was dealing with and I loved her but I really really really liked Lori,” he shared.

The self-described Prince also blamed insecurity on their fun experience, concluding:

“You f-cking wit me? Like I can’t do sh-t for you.’”

Lori Harvey attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

As you might expect, Prince Michael has garnered A LOT of backlash for spilling all this personal tea.

In response, he’s released a lengthy message that he probably thinks is an apology… but is really an example of someone gaslighting his critics.

“Whilst I can appreciate & understand everyone’s view on the podcast, I disagree,” wrote the polarizing reality star.

“I understand the manner in which the question came off distasteful & I tried to answer in a manner that would still be funny, & salacious but still respectful, clearly I failed although I stated certain things to paint a clearer picture.”

Prince Michael used this message to apologize for things he said about Lori Harvey. (Instagram)

From there, Prince Michael argued that “this is MY life, MY story, MY truth. I would never get on any public platform & just LIE or talk about a sexcapade.”

He continued:

“But whether it was public knowledge or not, I had a relationship with this person regardless if you consider it one or not. & I feel like I can speak on my past relationships.

“Had this been a hook-up or a one night stand & I was being messy I get it. But to the public knowledge y’all really only know & have seen me with Liz on LHH.

“Can I not talk about Liz ever & our relationship cuz it’s the past? Or Claudia? My most recent ex, who’s exes include a famous Cuban artist, athletes? Nah I’m not innocent, I played into the bullshit a little bit just tryna entertain y’all & I can see where I’m in the wrong, not blind.

“But this whole narrative being pushed is beyond the truth.”

Lori Harvey attends Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week – Front Row on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

Michael did say he’ll try to be more “tactful and mindful” in the future, while at least warning potential suitors and/or lovers.

“No one ever date me again because ima talk to someone about it at some point,” he wrote.

Hear that, ladies? Take heed.

