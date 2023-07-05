Tom Sandoval: Ghosted by Entire Vanderpump Rules Cast!

We may need to break out the world’s smallest violin for Tom Sandoval.

As you very likely know by now, the long-time Bravo personality is at the center of perhaps the greatest scandal on reality TV history.

He has admitted to cheating on Ariana Madix, having told the public that he slept around behind his girlfriend’s back — with none other than her alleged friend and definite co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Even Leviss appears to have turned on Sandoval at this point due to all of his lies and manipulation.

Tom Sandoval poses as Tom Sandoval Launches Men’s Cosmetic Brand “Stryx” at Nordstrom on January 25, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to The Messenger, meanwhile, Madix and Leviss aren’t the only ones sick and tired of Sandoval.

This website writes that “no one in the [Vanderpump Rules] cast is in touch with Sandoval” these days, adding that includes Sandoval’s former close pal and business partner Tom Schwartz.

It’s unclear exactly what this means, of course, because Vanderpump Rules is in the process of filming Season 11… and Sandoval will be very much involved in new episodes.

Maybe the above report simply means that cast members aren’t talking to him once cameras stop rolling.

Adding to the messiness of the situation, Sandoval cheated on Ariana with a random chick in Miami known to fans as Miami Girl. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Sandoval and Leviss are no longer a romantic item, while Tom confessed this spring to having slept around A LOT behind Madix’s back.

He seems like a pretty shady individual. One who lacks any sort of moral compass, you know?

In March, he apologized publicly to Leviss for all he has put her through.

She didn’t exactly accept this mea culpa, though.

Sandoval admits that prior to his affair with Raquel, he cheated on Ariana with another woman, whose identity remains a mystery. (Getty Images)

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” Sandoval began via an Instagram statement four months ago.

“Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana.

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

The musician and businessman continued:

“I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that.

“My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Tom Sandoval has lost a lot of friends recently. (Bravo)

According to numerous sources, Sandoval and Leviss started having intercourse in December 2022.

Concluding his apology, Sandoval wrote:

Sandoval went on to reflect on his long relationship with Madix.

“My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured.

“Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with.

“I owed Ariana better.

“I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did.

“The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself.

“I have work to do. I always have, and I always will.”