Robyn Brown Puts Christine on BLAST, Says She Ruined Kody

TLC viewers bore witness to some Sister Wives-on-Sister Wives crime this past Sunday night.

The latest episode of the cable network hit featured Robyn meeting up with Meri Brown at one point, as the installment was filmed back when these were the only two spouses still (at least semi) happily married to Kody.

After assuring Robyn that she would still be living in Flagstaff — despite her recent decision to move her business to Utah — Meri and her quasi friend shifted topics to continue discussing the ongoing fallout within the once-polygamous family.

Robyn Brown and Christine Brown do NOT get along. This may even be an understatement. (TLC)

Yes, Kody has changed, both women agreed.

As for the reason why? In the eyes of one of these women?

“What Christine has done is messed him up,” Robyn said to Meri.

“He doesn’t want to admit it, but it’s the truth. Christine totally just destroyed his past. Like, what he thought was a functional situation. She basically said it was horrible.

Meri and Robyn Brown break down the break up of their family in this scene. (TLC)

“Every single minute of every single day type of thing,” Robyn continued. “Stories upon stories of all of the things she was going through and not about you and Janelle as much as him.”

Christine, of course, left Kody in November 2021.

A bulk of Sister Wives Season 17 was based on the end of this relationship, which largely came about due to the way Kody treated their kids, Christine has said.

For her part, meanwhile, Meri wasn’t exactly on board with Robyn’s take.

“I don’t believe that Christine said that every bit of our lives was hell,” she told the camera.

Robyn Brown doesn’t look to happy in this poster for Sister Wives. (TLC)

Added Meri of Christine:

“I believe she had frustrations, and if that’s what Kody interpreted it as and relayed to Robyn as such, I don’t think that’s fair.”

Christine, as you’d imagine, also strongly disagreed with Robyn’s assessment, saying via confessional:

“I’m not going to be responsible for Kody’s losing his religion. That’s ridiculous. To put me as the scapegoat for him for losing his faith? I never had that much power over Kody.”

Kody Brown appears to be both sad and confused in this photo from a Sister Wives episode. (TLC)

Christine was just fine pointing a finger back at Robyn, however.

She said Robyn crossed a line when “she decided to get a nanny” because to her, “being a sister wife means someone that is there to help you with your kids.”

“Robyn plays this really weird card where she forgets or she doesn’t know why, and that’s a typical M.O. for her,” Janelle agreed in a confessional.

“I can’t even bring anything up with Kody about Robyn because she’s perfect. She’s supportive, She’s the only one who’s been loyal. Like, he just shuts it down. There’s no communication.”

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown remain legally married, despite the former having split from his other spouses. (TLC)

Robyn, however, noted in a confessional that she “didn’t really have big issues” with her sister wives and that she “wanted relationships with them.”

“This whole story about that I turned him against them is ridiculous and bogus,” she said, adding:

“They’re just not dealing with their own issues. They need to stop talking about me.”

At this point, does it even matter?

The episode was filmed nearly a year ago and, these days, Kody and Robyn are very much on their own.

Kody Brown has his classic sneer across his face in this Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

“It would take a really great unifying force to bring about any kind of change or bringing people to the table, even,” Janelle said on air Sunday night.

“I don’t know if the will is there or the desire. This is something we did together. The mistakes that we made, we did together,” she added.

“Stop pointing fingers.”

Sister Wives airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.