Taylor Swift Goes Berzerk at Chiefs Game, Wears Travis Kelce Bracelet

You guys.

Taylor Swift is totally dating Travis Kelce.

For the fourth time in five weeks, the global superstar attended a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday… this time cheering on her beloved tight end against the Los Angeles Chargers in a contest eventually won by the Chiefs by a score of 31-17.

Oh, and Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

He caught 12 passes for 179 yards and scored a touchdown.

We’re guessing he scored in a different way later that night, too.

For her part, Swift was filmed numerous times once again, rooting on Kansas City from the confines of a luxury suite.

She donned a Chiefs sweatshirt and a black pleated skirt while dancing around and exchanging many celebrations with the wife of Patrick Mahomes, Brittany.

And Swift also paired her outfit a special homemade accessory: a friendship bracelet bearing Travis’ jersey number, 87, surrounded by two red hearts.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes now both of personal reasons to cheer on the Chiefs. (Getty)

Iconic.

Previous to this latest appearance, we heard a rumor that Swift and Kelce may be moving in together.

Does that seem fast? Yes.

Does Taylor seem totally, completely and utterly smitten with the athlete many people think is the best tight end in NFL history? Also yes.

Say cheese, Brittany Mahomes! Taylor Swift wants to take your picture. (Getty)

Ahead of Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs-Denver Broncos matchup two weeks ago, both she and Kelce made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live — and they were also spotted holding hands while out at dinner before the show and at the after-party at Catch Steak in New York City.

Swift hasn’t said anything about the romance in public, although her actions speak for themselves.

Kelce has touched on how he’s clearly touching the artist a lot in her private places via a podcast he hosts with his brother.

After the very first time Swift was seen rooting him on from the stands, Travis simply said he had a “Hell” of a time that whole weekend with his apparent girlfriend.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town in Kansas City … and pretty much everywhere else. (Getty Images)

Even Kelce’s mom, Donna, has made a name for herself due to this relationship.

“It’s unreal,” Donna Kelce said to CNN this month, after having been spotted alongside Taylor on many occasions at these games.

“I tell everyone that it’s kind of like an alternate universe that I just happened to be in,” she added.

“Like, I went through a third wall into another dimension. That’s what it feels like.”