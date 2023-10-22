Kourtney Kardashian to Kim: Happy Birthday, You Non-Witch!

Feud?

What feud that was likely manufactured for television and which took place many months ago even if there was a modicum of truth to it?

On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a lengthy social media tribute to her sibling, Kim Kardashian.

The occasion? Kim turning 43 years old.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 Runway Show on December 03, 2019 in Miami. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men)

“Happy happy birthday to my first sister,” Kourtney wrote alongside a photo of the famous family members.

“Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People think the fights they’ve seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood.

“I love you deeply forever and always.

“May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”

Kim and Kourtney are NOT getting along on Season 4 of the Kardashians. (Hulu)

Throughout Season 4 of The Kardashians on Hulu, viewers have watched these sisters at each other’s throats.

Kourtney has taken major issue with Kim, in her opinion, stealing fashion ideas from Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker and then using them to promote her own business interests at a subsequent fashion show.

“You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there ’til the second you left, that’s what it’s about,” Kourtney railed on air at one point.

“You couldn’t be happy for me, you couldn’t be happy I was the center of attention and you weren’t.”

Kourtney previously trashed Kim as an evil witch.

Kourtney is giving Kim some major side eye in this Kardashians confessional. (Hulu)

The thing is, these episodes were filmed a very long time ago.

Was the rivalry ever real?

We can’t say for certain.

But it’s evident to anyone who follows the lives of these women that things have been fine for awhile, considering how often they post on Instagram and simply how much we can learn about them on a daily basis.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are featured here in a trailer for Season 4 of their family reality show. (HULU)

That brings us back to October 21.

The Poosh founder also posted a snapshot of herself and Kim as children, with the sisters wearing matching Halloween costumes.

“Twinning since the beginning,” she captioned the image.

She then continued by sharing a more recent photo of them both rocking black dresses in the next slide, writing, “and always.”

It’s almost like we can’t believe what we see on TV, you know?