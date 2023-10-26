Let us be clear right up front:

Tammy Slaton has done an incredible job of losing weight.

To start 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4, the veteran reality star tipped her scale at over 700 pounds.

Now? She’s far closer to 400.

Tammy Slaton really is rocking a pair of jeans in this photo. We didn’t think we’d ever see the day. (TikTok)

Slaton is a role model in this regard… but that doesn’t mean the TLC personality is finished with her evolution.

Just consider this case in point:

For a recent trip to Atlanta, Tammy reportedly was unable to fit comfortably on an airplane seat and therefore was forced to take a lengthy car ride to this city from her native Kentucky.

According to a Sun insider, yes, Slaton COULD have flown.

It just would have been painful for her and, let’s be honest, likely for the person sitting alongside her as well.

Tammy Slaton is using a star filter for this social media photo, which she shared in early fall 2023. (Instagram)

On a more positive note, Tammy journeyed these six hours in order to film promotional material for 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5, which we can confirm is, indeed, on the way.

There should be plenty for viewers to take in during these upcoming episodes as well.

Amy Slaton, for example, is going through a divorce from her husband of four years, Michael Halterman.

From what we can gather, things started out ugly between the estranged spouses — but they are now trying to amicably work out a custody agreement concerning their two young sons.

Tammy Slaton has dropped a number of clothing sizes since the beginning of 2022. (TikTok)

Tammy, meanwhile?

She’s going through an even more personal and painful tragedy… because her husband, Caleb Willingham, passed away at the young age of 40 on June 30.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Slaton told People Magazine after Caleb passed away, adding:

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Elsewhere…

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness,” Tammy also wrote as a caption to a snapshot of her and her soulmate on July 1, later telling folks:

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do.

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry.

“Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do.”