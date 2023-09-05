1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5: It’s Happening, Folks!!!!!

Let the speculation come to an end.

And let the celebration begin, TLC viewers!

Amid ongoing chatter over the future of Amy Slaton, Tammy Slaton and, most specifically, their long-running television show, a source has now said the following to The Sun:

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 is a go!

The 1000-Lb. Sisters were spotted at a Kentucky Walmart in early 2023 and photographed with fans. (Instagram)

This same publication reported a few weeks ago that TLC cameras wrapped filming on Season 4 after taking a hiatus due to a shocking brawl between Slaton family members.

New episodes will drop December 12.

The network hasn’t said anything about a potential fifth season of the series, but The Sun now quotes an insider who only has good news for fans and followers.

Season 5 WILL happen, it writes, and it “will be about Tammy’s upcoming skin removal surgery.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

As previously detailed, Tammy qualified many months ago for gastric bypass surgery after entering a rehab facility in Ohio and losing hundreds of pounds.

The results of been breathtaking, as Slaton no longer relies on either a wheelchair or an oxygen tube.

However, the rapid weight loss left Tammy with an abundance of excess skin, which is both uncomfortable and not especially appealing to look at.

The Sun claims that Slaton is planning to undergo a procedure in which she rids herself of this excess skin, and Season 5 will focus on her preparation for said procedure.

Tammy Slaton went public with this photo in early August 2023. (Instagram)

Unfortunately, if TLC chooses to, there’s plenty of other material that can fill up future storylines as well.

Amy Slaton is going through a somewhat ugly divorce from her husband of four years, Michael Halterman, while Tammy is mourning the loss of her husband.

After exchanging vows in November, Tammy lost Caleb Willingham on June 30.

She’s been very open on social media about the understandable pain this has caused her.

Tammy Slaton uploaded this photo of herself just a few days after laying her husband to rest. (Instagram)

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Slaton told People Magazine after Caleb passed away, adding:

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

This is heart-shattering. Tammy Slaton is posing here with late husband Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness,” Tammy also wrote as a caption to a snapshot of her and her soulmate on July 1, later telling folks:

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do.

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry.

“Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do.”