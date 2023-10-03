Tammy Slaton Flaunts Shocking Figure in Lacy, Low-Cut Mesh Dress

In a word?

Wow!

In a few more words?

You go, girl!

You go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star is proudly showing off her body here. (TikTok)

Earlier this week, Tammy Slaton shared a rather revealing photo on TikTok, flaunting her svelte body for fans and followers around the globe.

As you can see above, the 1000-Lb Sisters star has stunned folks by donning a skintight low-cut mesh black dress to go along with matching skull leggings.

She looks great.

She’s clearly showing off a certain level of confidence here that she did not possess just a few short months ago.

Tammy Slaton has dropped a number of clothing sizes since the beginning of 2022. (TikTok)

The TLC personality did not include a caption along with this new snapshot, but what is there to really say?

Slaton weighed in on the 1000-Lb Sisters premiere at 714 pounds.

She has since dedicated herself to a renewed diet and exercise program and has lost over three hundred pounds.

Yes, this is partly due to having undergone gastric bypass surgery, but Tammy needed to shed a great deal of weight simply to qualify for this procedure last year.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Slaton checked into a rehab facility in Ohio in early 2022, eventually meeting her husband inside of this facility.

As you’ve likely heard about by now, Caleb Willingham tragically died this summer at the young age of 40 after battling extreme weight issues for many years.

“Rip sweet angel,” Tammy wrote on Instagram July 1, alongside photos of herself embracing the Evansville, Indiana native in front of a Christmas tree. “You will forever be missed and loved so much.”

She later said on TikTok:

“I’m aware he’s looking down at me. You know, he’s not in any pain anymore. I know he’s in a better place.”

Tammy Slaton has dropped a number of clothing sizes since the beginning of 2022. (TikTok)

In the wake of this personal and painful loss, some folks were concerned that Tammy would fall off the wagon and pack on some serious pounds.

But she’s remained steadfast.

Just a couple days ago, Slaton shared a filter-free selfie, putting a whole bunch of critics in their place.

Tammy Slaton doesn’t need filters, okay? Here is evidence. (Instagram)

On September 27, Tammy posted new closeup videos on Instagram amid her VERY impressive weight loss journey, finally giving in to those who have been clamoring for such screen shots.

“This is what I really look like,” Slaton said in an Instagram selfie. “Okay? Have a nice day, babe.”

The 37-year-old also said in another video:

“Me, no filters.”

E

s