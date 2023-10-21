Tammy Slaton Blasts Haters: My Show is Not Scripted!

Tammy Slaton is all about keeping it real.

Off screen, as the 37-year old has made clear of late via a number of revealing social media photos.

But also on screen, Tammy now insists, amid speculation that the TLC reality show on which she stars alongside sibling Amy is somehow scripted or staged.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Earlier this week, a TikTok user wrote in the Comments section of Tammy’s page that 1000-Lb Sisters was “100% staged,” alleging the show is “fake.”

This individual didn’t provide any evidence or really cite any reason for making such a statement.

He or she simply wrote it on the Internet.

And it clearly struck a sensitive nerve for Tammy Slaton.

“I’m truly sorry you feel that way,” wrote Slaton in response, adding:

“I honestly think the shoe is on the other foot, meaning, I think you’re fake.”

The TLC personality continued to clap back at the commenter as follows:

“I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be rude but at least I’m using my face, my voice, my pictures, my name, and all that.

“You’re hiding behind a fake name and a fake picture. And I’m being called out for being a fake? Okay, bruh. I’m fake. Have a nice day.”

Amy Slaton is front and center via this photo from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

On some level, of course, all reality shows are fake.

They’re edited, they’re condensed, they focus on the material producers think will be most appealing to fans.

But both Amy and Tammy most definitely have lost hundreds of pounds over the last couple years, they’ve undergone gastric bypass surgery and we can plainly see the struggles they’ve had to endure.

There’s nothing fake about that.

Tammy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

There’s nothing fake about the recent tragedy that befell Tammy, either, as her husband died in June at the young age of 40.

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy said through tears in this summer on TikTok,

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry.

“Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do.”

Tammy Slaton really is rocking a pair of jeans in this photo. We didn’t think we’d ever see the day. (TikTok)

Tammy was also arrested for marijuana possession this past August.

On August 7, the reality star was charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in her home state of Kentucky after a Sturgis police officer responded to a complaint on August 4, a clerk of Union County Court has confirmed to various outlets.

Her pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 5, although it was optional for Tammy to attend the proceeding… which determines if the defense and prosecution have come to an agreement on a guilty plea.

We don’t know at the moment whether this has taken place and, therefore, what the legal future holds for Slaton.