Britney Spears is Renting a $10k Per Month Apartment for Ex Sam Asghari

Earlier this month, we heard a report that Sam Asghari had basically abandoned Britney Spears months before their split.

In other words, the writing was on the wall.

Sam has moved out. And he’s staying at an enormously expensive apartment. The swanky L.A. digs go for $10k a month.

How does he afford that? Easy. Even though it’s not part of their prenup, Britney is footing the bill.

According to TMZ, just because Sam Asghari left Britney and their marital home doesn’t mean that he’s on his own.

Britney is the one paying for his new digs. And no, he’s not settling into a modest new lifestyle, either.

Sam is now living in one of Los Angeles’ most high-end apartment buildings. The rent goes for about $10,000 a month … and Britney is paying the tab.

To specify, TMZ reports that $10,000 is the cost of a standard unit at the L.A. high rise.

However, Sam apparently struck a deal — securing a better apartment for the base price.

Those are some serious negotiating skills. We have to wonder how it worked out. Is this a promotional thing, or did Britney just pay a lot of the rent in advance?

We know that Sam and Britney do not seem to have had the most amicable breakup.

Britney feels abandoned.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Sam is ready to accuse Britney of things or even blackmail her. (His rep has denied that anything negative is coming from him)

So, with that in mind, it seems surprising that Britney would pay Sam’s rent at all — let alone what amounts to an upper-middle-class salary purely for his apartment.

Yes, rental prices are a human rights atrocity right now, and especially bad in major cities like Los Angeles. But $10,000 a month is a luxurious accommodation.

However, there’s a method to the madness. At least, there seems to be.

TMZ explains that those closest to Britney believe that this is a wise move.

If Britney is making this conciliatory gesture, maybe Sam is less likely to challenge their prenup.

We’re not sure how or why he would challenge it, especially since he seems to be denying plans to “blackmail” Britney.

So, what does the endgame to all of this look? Right now, better than Avengers Endgame, which was a hot mess despite the genuinely engaging and action-packed battles that bookended it.

A good guess is that Britney will write a six-figure check to Sam and call it a day.

That’s more than she owes him, given their prenup and 14 months of marriage. But sometimes, paying to get a divorce over with sooner rather than later is worth it. If you can afford it.

One thing that they have worked out — even though they are seemingly not speaking — is their dogs.

The doberman, Porsha, goes with Sam.

The four remaining dogs — including the new puppy, Snow — stay with Britney.

Meanwhile, we would like to remind everyone to take reports on Britney’s life and state of being with a grain of salt.

Like, there were recent claims that Britney cannot feed herself. As in, that she is unable to plan meals or remember to order food or whatever.

As if we can’t all watch videos of her preparing food on social media. Remember, there’s a whole industry that thrives on badmouthing Britney with “reports” from sources who might be legitimately close to her … but also have their own agendas.