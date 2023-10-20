Christine Brown: I Can Finally Breathe! Life After Kody is Awesome!

Christine Brown is laughing all the way to the romantic bank these days.

As Sister Wives fans know well, this long-time reality star got up the courage to leave Kody Brown in November 2021, following a lengthy run of both her and her kids being treated poorly.

She has said on numerous occasions since that she made the right decision in doing so… and then she let her recent actions speak even louder than these words.

By getting married to David Woolley!

Christine Brown is laughing at Kody in this photo. That’s what we choose to believe. (TLC)

In the wake of this ceremony and reception, Christine and her new spouse are currently on a honeymoon in Disneyland.

“I firmly believe in living my life like I believe in Karma,” Christine wrote this week as a caption to a photo of her and Woolley enjoying this vacation.

“I LOVE my life and it brought me to the love of my life.”

The mother of six added these hashtags, too: #embracejoy #karma #liveyourbestlife #loveofmylife #myking #disneyland #vacation #mykeltiboughtustheseshirts.

Christine Brown has said she’s SO glad she divorced Kody. We’re proud of her for doing so. (TLC)

Love of her life. Soulmate.

Christine has frequently used these terms when describing Woolley, having emphasized a short time ago that she never believed Kody to be her soulmate.

Speaking to People Magazine, meanwhile, the 51-year-old Sister Wives cast member just said that she had an epiphany after she and Kody announced their split just under two years ago.

Christine Brown looks directly into the camera and gets serious in this Season 18 confessional scene. (TLC)

“I thought we were open. I thought we knew everything, and I thought that we understood how big this world was,” Christine tells this outlet of herself and fellow sister wife Janelle Brown.

“But once I left, I was really like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a whole world out here, I feel like I can take a deep breath. And there’s possibilities and there’s amazing stuff on the other side of polygamy.’”

“For me, because I felt so much freedom and so much happiness and so much joy not living it anymore.”

Makes sense, doesn’t it?

Christine was raised in a polygamous household. This lifestyle was all she knew until she took a chance, walked away from it — and discovered all there is for herself as a monogamous partner to a great man.

Christine Brown has a slight smirk on her face here during a Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Christine reflected on moving forward with everything — despite it being “hard to leave a marriage,” going on as follows:

“It sure feels good on the other side. I’m a big fan of divorce. If you’re thinking about it, I say go for it.

“Do it!

“You’re already miserable… It might be terrible advice but I’m not a therapist or a psychiatrist of anything. I just know how it feels on the other side and it’s awesome.”