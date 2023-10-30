Tragedy has taken the life of a beloved hockey player.

Adam Johnson, who previously played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers over the weekend.

An unexpected collision with another player saw that player’s ice skating blade slice into his neck. This was a fatal injury. Johnson was only 29 years old.

While some on social media refer to this horror as “manslaughter,” industry insiders are calling it a “freak accident.” Either way, it is an unthinkable tragedy.

Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2019. He would later go on to play for the Nottingham Panthers. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Though Adam Johnson is American, he was playing for an English team.

Over the weekend, the Nottingham Pantehrs were playing in the second period of their Challenge Cup match against the Sheffield Steelers.

A Sheffield player seemingly collided with him, causing his serious and ultimately fatal neck injury. This did not take place at team practice, so there were witnesses — and cameras — to capture it all.

As we said, the blow from the sharp metal blade — one seemingly with most of the weight of a grown athlete behind it — dealt a fatal blow.

The Nottingham Panthers are, of course, in shock and in mourning over Adam Johnson.

They praise their dearly departed teammate as an “outstanding ice hockey player.”

With heavy hearts, the Nottingham Panthers took to Twitter on Sunday, October 29 to confirm the tragic passing of Adam Johnson. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the team confirmed on Sunday.

“The Panthers would like to thank everyone,” the solemn post continued, “who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances.”

At the time, announcers at the Sheffield arena asked fans to vacate “due to a major medical emergency.” There had been 8,000 spectators in attendance — 8,000 witnesses to the unthinkable.

The Nottingham Panthers posted a two-page confirmation of Adam Johnson’s tragic passing. This was the first page. (Image Credit: Twitter)

In the United States, hockey takes place as part of the NHL. In the UK, the top league is the Elite Ice Hockey League. That entity announced that all of Sunday’s games had been postponed.

“Many of us will have found Saturday’s events very distressing,” the league understated in a statement. “Please take care of yourselves, and each other.”

Still, the characterization of this collision as a “freak accident” is rubbing many the wrong way. It is difficult for many of us to understand how trained professionals could end up with their sharp, metal footwear on someone’s neck.

The Nottingham Panthers posted a two-page confirmation of Adam Johnson’s tragic passing. This was the second page. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Adam Johnson was a native of Hibbing, Minnesota. He began his professional career in the American Hockey League before he moved forward to the (much better known) NHL. For two years, he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson,” the NHL wrote in their own statement.

Their statement concluded: “Our prayers and deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates.”

As we said, many struggle to understand what happened. On Monday, “Manslaughter” trended on what remains of Twitter, as people seemed to suggest that the other player had committed an alleged crime.

ESPN reports that the matter is under police investigation, and that authorities launched their investigation the night of the deadly on-ice collision.

We hope that the investigation can bring some manner of peace to Johnson’s fans and loved ones. Our thoughts remain with them all at this time of grief.