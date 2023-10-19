Kody Brown Breaks Silence on Christine’s Wedding to David Woolley

Kody Brown has been named one of Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year.

The long-time Sister Wives patriarch has earned this supposed honor by, ironically, no longer having any sister wives.

In late 2021, Christine Brown walked away from what she felt was an unhappy union; about a year later, Janelle did the same; and then this past January, Meri and Kody terminated their marriage.

“I’ve lost my religion, but I am still leaning on and working on and building my faith,” Kody now tells the aforementioned tabloid about losing out on his polygamous family.

Amid the dissolution of these relationships, Kody has faced extreme backlash for basically being a self-centered, deadbeat dad.

“There’s no getting used to that level of criticism,” Brown also tells Us. “I have to remind myself [that] your opinion of me is none of my business.”

It’s hard to feel too much sympathy for Kody, who says he and legal wife Robyn “are experiencing a death — the death of our family [and] this big family picture.

“We have different emotions at different times. And I’ll be really honest, that has been hard on our relationship. … Divorce changes you. So, there’s a lot going on with me that Robyn has to use a lot of grace and forgiveness for, because I’m not myself.

“It’s an experience that I did not expect in my life and [it has] shocked me how it’s played out.”

As for the sister wives he no longer has at home?

“I never felt like I had the right to say, ‘Hey, listen, I don’t love this woman. I want a divorce,'” Kody says of Christine.

“I never felt like that was in my wheelhouse, but it was in theirs.

“So, Christine made a choice, and that’s kind of where it’s at. She chose to go, and it’s a blessing and a curse. It’s been very, very, very hard. But it was her being brave enough to do it, because I was never going to do that.”

Christine also married David Woolley just a few weeks ago, and fans have been desperate for Kody’s reaction.

“I honestly haven’t witnessed much of it,” Kody simply said to Us when asked about Christine’s new relationship. “Her and I don’t associate almost at all.”

This isn’t the case for Kody and Jenelle, however.

The former makes it sound like there’s a chance the two even get back together.

“I can talk to Janelle all the time and say, ‘Hey, what are we going to do? Are we going to reconcile this?’” Kody admits.

“And she doesn’t sound like she’s interested in reconciliation.

“I mean, time changes things, and if you move forward with grace and forgiveness, maybe you’ll find love in the end … even if not staying in the marriage.”

According to the father of 17, his marriage to Meri — with whom he shares one child — was the first to truly struggle.

“We started a breakup seven years ago and have been going through just a process of trying to figure out what to do,” he says.

In conclusion, Kody also has a response for all those rumors about him finding yet another sister wife.

“I would never be interested in marrying again,” Kody tells Us. “I’m not a polygamist [anymore]. … Unless I pull this family back together somehow.”

