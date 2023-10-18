Mackenzie Standifer Breaks Silence on Ryan Edwards Reconciliation Rumors: I Would NEVER!

Back in April, Ryan Edwards was arrested on a slew of charges and sentenced to one year in prison.

A compassionate judge decided to grant Ryan a furlough in order to attend rehab, and these days, the troubled Teen Mom star is residing in a sober living facility instead of a jail cell.

During an appearance on last week’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion show, Ryan revealed that he tried to take his own life amid his latest round of legal and substance abuse issues.

He added that he is now five months sober and intends to stay that way.

Ryan Edwards makes an appearance here on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

Fans of the show have been quick to praise Ryan’s success, and many have taken to social media to wish him well and encourage him to stay the course.

Edwards’ future has never looked brighter, and amazingly, he’s even managed to repair his relationship with his teenage stepson, Bentley.

It was big of Bentley to forgive his dad for all the pain he’s caused.

But another one of Ryan’s victims will never give him a second chance, and with very good reason!

Ryan Edwards is BACK on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter! But that’s not necessarily a good thing. (Photo Credit: MTV)

We’re talking, of course, about Mackenzie Standifer

Now, Mackenzie has three kids with Ryan, so she has no choice but to maintain ties with her ex.

(It also looks as though the exes haven’t finalized their divorce yet, so there’s that small matter to attend to.)

Anyway, before his latest arrest, Ryan trashed Mackenzie’s house so badly that she and her kids were forced to move — so yeah, she’s justified in being a little angry with the guy.

Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law once again. (Photo Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff)

Recently, there were rumors that Ryan and Mackenzie were back together, but thankfully, we now know that that’s not the case.

Mack was quick to put those rumors to rest when an Instagram follower broached the topic on Standifer’s page.

“Isn’t she back with Ryan?” this person commented, according to In Touch.

The outlet reports that Standifer promptly responded, “God no lol.”

Ryan consumed many beverages on camera during his years as an MTV star. (Photo Credit: MTV)

We have to take In Touch‘s word for this, as Mackenzie has since deleted her Instagram page.

She might be so traumatized by her relationship with Ryan that the mere mention of his name is enough to chase her off of social media.

If that’s the case, we certainly don’t blame her.

Ryan Edwards has had many brushes with the law. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Like so many others, Mackenzie was put through hell because of Ryan, repeatedly betrayed and punished for her continued trust in her husband.

Ryan has certainly suffered because of his misdeeds, but he’s also had remarkable luck.

Instead of serving his year in prison, Edwards is currently a free man with a new girlfriend.

And he’s back on TV, to boot!

No wonder he’s not Mack’s favorite topic of conversation.