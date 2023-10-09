Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks Got SO Flirty Filming The Surreal Life (OH NO!)

Amidst their second divorce filing this year, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are waging a “money war” with each other.

This holy acrimony is going down as they continue to live under the same roof. It’s not helping.

However, Kim has actually been working. We may have mentioned, but she joined the cast of The Surreal Life.

One of her castmates is Chet Hanks. Yikes! And the two were reportedly flirting up a storm. Double yikes!

Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Getty)

Just because Kim Zolciak no longer has Don’t Be Tardy and is no longer a Real Housewife of Atlanta doesn’t mean that her days on TV are over.

She has been filming for MTV’s The Surreal Life. (Yes, this is the first year that it’s an MTV show, we know)

They filmed in Colombia. Kim’s castmates include the likes of Macy Gray, Johnny Weir, Tyler Posey, and others. One of those others is the infamous Chet Hanks.

Chet Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020. (Getty)

TMZ reports that, according to multiple sources, Kim and Chet were behaving in a flirty manner with each other.

This doesn’t sound like one moment of goofy banter.

The 47-year-old MILF and the 33-year-old “black sheep” even did flirting on camera … which means that the world will one day see it play out.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann showcased many of their highs and lows on Don’t Be Tardy for years. (Bravo)

According to TMZ‘s array of sources, Kim and Chet “really hit things off” as they filmed together.

Others in the house felt that they may have developed genuine feelings for each other.

Keep in mind, there were only two weeks of production for the show. It sounds like Kim and Chet may have had some truly insane chemistry.

Chet Hanks attends the Screening of the BET Series “Tales” at DGA Theater on June 26, 2017. (Getty)

At least, that’s how things were when they were a group of moderately famous strangers living under the same roof.

We don’t know if those feelings lasted.

And we also do not know if Kim and Chet have kept in touch. Did they swap numbers? Perhaps only they know.

This is the eighth season of The Surreal Life.

And it is, as we mentioned, the first season that will air on MTV.

It’s great to hear that Kim is getting work. Reports have repeatedly noting that she and Kroy are not in a good place, financially. Money won’t fix their other issues, but maybe it can make this split a little easier. Maybe.

Rita Wilson (2R) stands next to her star, along with Tom Hanks (R), Truman Hanks (L) and Chet Hanks (3L), as she is honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 29, 2019. (Getty)

We have to note that the idea of Kim and Chet trading numbers may have occurred to someone else.

We recently reported on how Kim called the police on Kroy after he allegedly took her cell phones and locked himself alone in a room with them. That’s very alarming.

Well, for further context, that 911 call took place just one day after she returned from Colombia.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have gone through many ups and downs. Their marriage appears to be over. (Bravo)

These days, the two are married in name only. Even though they share four minor children (who still live with them both) and share a house.

Was Kroy jealous about Chet? Since Kroy and Kim are allegedly still having sex sometimes, there could be a lot of conflicting feelings here.

It’s just an ugly situation. And for any rebounds, Kim can do better than Chet. She’d be hard-pressed to do worse.