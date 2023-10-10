Christine Brown Wedding: Which Sisters Wives Showed Up?

As you likely know by now, Christine Brown is a married woman.

The Sister Wives star exchanged vows with David Woolley in a gorgeous Utah setting this past Saturday.

Thanks to a report in People Magazine, we know who walked Christine down the aisle (her son, Paedon, and her dad) and we even know who did the bride’s hair (Eliza Schmidt).

But many Sister Wives fans have been anxious for the answer to a different question…

Christine Brown and David Woolley are cheering on their favorite team in this photo. (Instagram)

Which of Christine’s co-stars were invited to the wedding?

Also according to People, Janelle Brown was in attendance to help celebrate the couple’s big day, which comes as no surprise considering how close these former co-spouses have remained.

However, Christine’s ex-husband Kody, as well as Meri and Robyn Brown, were absent for the nuptials.

We can’t say for certain whether or not they were invited or whether or not they simply didn’t accept an invite — but our very safe assumption is that Christine didn’t want any of them there.

Christine Brown and David Woolley are enjoying some time on the water here. (Instagram)

Most importantly, of course, Woolley was on hand to promise his heart to Christine forever and ever.

“The first time I met David, I realized it was something super special,” Christine previously told People.

“Even like… within next date or the one after, I realized he was it, and he was just it for me. I didn’t date anybody else after I went out with him on the first date.

“He was very easy to fall in love with.

“And then after that it’s like, ‘Well, then let’s just go ahead and start our lives together.’ It seems like the most natural steps to do.”

So happy together! That seems to sum up Christine Brown and David Woolley. (Instagram)

The newlyweds reportedly kicked off the romantic festivities on Friday night with a scenic dinner cruise down the Colorado river, before becoming husband and wife a day later in front of 330 guests.

“David is just home,” added Brown to People.

“I feel like wherever we are together, we just create this amazing unity together. We’re just a solid unit, and whatever goes on around us just doesn’t even matter.

“Being married together just solidifies us together.”

Christine Brown and David Woolley look just as in love overseas as they do in the U.S. (Instagram)

Christine split from Kody in November 2021 and then went public with Woolley — who she met on a dating website — in February 2022.

The pair got engaged in April 2021.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day,” Christine said after accepting this proposal, adding:

“I’ve never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.

“I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

They sure do look happy, don’t they? We’re big fans of David Woolley and Christine Brown. (Instagram)

We haven’t yet heard from Kody Brown about his ex-spiritual wife getting married.

We don’t know if this wedding will be featured on Sister Wives Season 19 or not, either, which has not yet received a green light.

May we make a suggestion if not, though?

A Janelle and Christine Brown spinoff! Make it happen, television universe!

b