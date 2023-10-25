We have an update on Ken Palmer.

Ken Palmer, of course, is the man who started dating reality star Kim Plath this spring, marking the first relationship for this TLC personality since she split from long-time husband Barry.

From what we could gather back when we first learned this information, it appears as if Palmer works at Siemens Corporation, an industrial manufacturing company.

He also filed for bankruptcy back in 2011, but, hey, no judgment.

Kim Plath smiles here for a selfie alongside her boyfriend, Ken Palmer. (Instagram)

Now, meanwhile, The Sun has confirmed that Palmer is in a similar situation to Plath.

In divorce papers obtained by this outlet, it’s revealed that Ken and his former-wife, Bobbi, filed a joint Petition for Simplified Dissolution of Marriage on December 23, 2019.

They were only married for one year.

“We ask the Court to end our marriage and approve our marital settlement agreement,” reads the petition, which states that the relationship is “irretrievably broken.”

All smiles! Ken Palmer hangs out here with his semi-famous girlfriend, Kim Plath. (Instagram)

Kim has starred as a main cast member on Welcome to Plathville for four seasons.

The series centers on her conservative family, which has undergone some major changes of late — most notably, the end of her and Barry’s own legal union.

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us,” the former spouses said in a joint statement to People Magazine in June 2022.

“We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

Kim Plath talks to the TLC cameras in this Welcome to Plathville photo. (TLC)

Kim Plath, meanwhile, has faced a number of personal obstacles of late.

She was arrested last year on a charge of drunk driving, for example.

She was booked at the time for a frightening incident that took place in June of that year, and then the case was reopened on April 3, 2023 because the reality star filed an order to dismiss the impoundment and immobilization of her vehicle.

According to officers at the scene of the crash, Plath smelled like alcohol and “had very slow lethargic, uncoordinated movements as she would wipe at her eyes.”

The star will not face any jail time, however.

Kim Plath talks here to the camera during an episode of her family’s reality show. (TLC)

She has been placed on probation for nine months… must perform 50 hours of community service… has had her driver’s license suspended for six months… will be subject to random drug tests during the duration of her probation… and must complete courses related to drunk driving.

Let’s hope for Kim’s sake and for the sake of her kids that she’s doing okay these days.

The first step is admitting you have a problem.

The next step is making sure you don’t repeat past mistakes.

