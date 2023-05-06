Kim Plath Has a Boyfriend! What Do We Know About Ken Palmer?

As previously reported, Kim Plath was arrested in October 2022 for driving under the influence.

She was booked at the time for a frightening incident that took place in June of that year, and then the case was reopened on April 3, 2023 because the reality star filed an order to dismiss the impoundment and immobilization of her vehicle.

It’s somewhat complicated, but here’s the important takeaway:

Based on an affidavit Plath submitted in court last month, she admitted that she has two vehicles registered in her name — and that one is being driven by Ken Palmer.

All smiles! Ken Palmer hangs out here with his semi-famous girlfriend, Kim Plath.

In this same official paperwork, Palmer actually referred to Palmer as her boyfriend.

The motion and subsequent hearing were ultimately canceled, with the case being closed on April 14.

Kim is not going to jail.

But now fans of Welcome to Plathville are going through the Internet to try and learn more about this Ken Palmer guy.

From what we can gather, Palmer works at Siemens Corporation, an industrial manufacturing company.

A number of outlets also report that he works as an aviation instructor, was previously married and that he lives in Florida.

In Touch Weekly, meanwhile, reports that Palmer filed for bankruptcy back in 2011.

We don’t know anything about his finances at the moment, but it is a little odd that Plath co-signed car paperwork for him.

Kim Plath has helped anchor Welcome to Plathville for four seasons. She got arrested in October 2022 on DUI charges.

As TLC viewers know well, Kim was married to Barry Plath from 1997 until they confirmed their separation in June 2022.

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us,” the former spouses said in a joint statement to People Magazine at the time.

“We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

The message was released on the same evening TLC aired an episode that featured Barry saying he felt betrayed by his spouse.

“One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy,” said the family patriarch on air.

In a confessional, he added:

“I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped. I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I’m still an optimist hoping that she’ll change.”

Alas, it now looks instead as if Kim has fully moved on.

