Kailyn Lowry Seems to Confirm Arrival of Baby #5 In Surprising Video

For almost a year now, Teen Mom fans have been debating a question that should have a very simple, straightforward answer:

How many kids does Kailyn Lowry have?

Yes, in case you were unaware, many believe that Lowry secretly welcomed a fifth child in December of 2022.

Since Kail has 4.5 million Instagram followers, and she hosts multiple podcasts in which she discusses the details of her personal life, you would think that we’d have a definitive answer to that question by now.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But amazingly, we still don’t know for sure if Kail actually welcomed a fifth kid.

And now, there are fans who insist that Lowry is secretly pregnant with her sixth child!

Considering she still hasn’t spoken out on the rumors about baby number five, it’ll probably be a while before Kail speaks out on the reports that she’ll soon be a mother of six.

But that won’t stop the relentless online sleuths from poring over her every social media post in search of clues!

The latest intel comes to us courtesy of UK tabloid The Sun, which has surprisingly become something of an authority on questions involving Kail’s uterus.

The outlet has obtained screenshots from a since-deleted Instagram Story in which Lowry promotes Kim Kardashian’s Kimade energy drink.

But it’s not that unexpected partnership that has fans talking.

At one point in the short video, a baby bottle can be seen among a pile of items on Kail’s kitchen counter.

‘

The situation has left some fans declaring that the mystery has been solved.

But in others, it appears to have sparked a case of conspiracy fatigue.

A surprising number of commenters complained that they’re sick of the secrecy and just want Kail to address the situation one way or the other.

“The pretending is getting so weird,” one commenter wrote, according to The Sun.

Kailyn Lowry attended the Webby Awards in 2023 with some kids. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“At this point, she needs to just post the baby if she wants the attention back,” another added.

“Yeah it’s gone too far the other way now,” a third chimed in.

“The conspiracy is boring now – I think baby number five exists, but now that it’s been so long I’m not interested in the hot takes anymore,” a fourth echoed.

Kail also posted the clip above, in which she jokingly confirms that all of the rumors about her are true.

There were more complaints about her refusal to address the situation in a more serious fashion, but for the most part, fans seemed to appreciate Lowry’s ability to laugh at herself.

“Not me just seeing a video claiming she’s pregnant again and then seeing this,” one follower wrote.

“Why are there 7 trues?! 7 trues = 7 babies?! I’m hoping it’s true and MISSING you on TM!!!!!!” another commented.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I’m just hoping you get your girl!” said a third follower, an apparent reference to Kail’s desire for a daughter.

But the most meaningful comment came from a fan who issued the following assurance:

“Us og fans will stick with you thru whatever!”

Eventually, when she feels that the time is right, Kail will address the issue of her mysterious home life — and we’re sure she feels secure in the knowledge that her true fans will stick by her no matter what the truth turns out to be.