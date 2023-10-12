Jill Duggar Says She Can Relate to Terrorist Attack on Israel in Sort of Bizarre Statement

Days after over 1,200 people were brutally murdered in Israel at the hands of attacks by terrorist organization Hamas in a series of shocking and vicious attacks… Jill Duggar has issued a statement.

The former reality star, whose memoir has placed in her in the mainstream spotlight over the past several weeks, expressed deep sympathy for those in the Middle East via this message.

While also explaining why she could relate to all they’re suffering through.

Jill Duggar looks somber in this photo as she prepares to trash her parents. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

“My heart is heavy for anyone living in a war-torn country,” the 32-year wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 11.

“Though vastly different, I know the feeling of living in another country, terrified at times of the very real threat that my husband and I, along with our infant baby might be murdered, as our close friends were kidnapped and murdered.”

We’re strongly assuming here that Duggar is looking back on the time when she and husband Derick Dillard moved to Central America in 2015 following the cancelation of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting.

The spouses relocated to the area to do mission work, living in the region for years.

Jill Duggar breaks down here while recounting her interview with Megyn Kelly. (Amazon)

“Our personal situation was temporary,” Jill continued. “There is no easy solution. But evil and brutality and terrorism cannot rule … It must be stopped.”

Since Saturday, due to Israel’s counterattack against Hamas, more than 900 people have died in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The region is at war.

Jill and Derick, meanwhile, returned with their first child to the United States in 2017 — prior to the birth of the couple’s second son, Samuel Scott Dillard, that July.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

“As you all know, our last couple weeks in Central America were pretty crazy ones,” the couple wrote on their website following their arrival six years ago.

“We have continued to stay in contact with our friends and trust that God will continue to sustain them as they persevere in the difficult areas they live.”

In the June 2017 post, the TLC personalities touched on the frightening situations they faced while abroad.

“The family of our friend who was murdered was forced to move every night due to threats on their lives,” they wrote back then.

“Recently, they were finally able to rent a place in a different area where they will be able to stay for the next couple months.”

Jill Duggar and her husband hold very little back in the Amazon documentary meant to expose the former’s parents. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

As mentioned above, Jill has been sitting down for a number of interviews of late in order to promote her book.

Specifically, on multiple occasions, Jill has thrown shade at her parents for the ways in which they protected her brother, Josh, a known child molester and convicted sex offender.

“Though I love my parents and it made a lot of sense that they would want to protect and care for their child,” Jill wrote in her book, which was released on September 12.

“I couldn’t help but think about the lengths that Pops had gone to in order to guard Josh’s privacy and keep him from being publicly humiliated.”