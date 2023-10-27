Even though Christian (sort of) proposed to Cleo during the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 Tell All, fans had concerns.

At the start of the season, viewers wondered if they’d work out because Christian’s past girlfriend have all been cisgender.

As it turned out, Cleo being trans was largely a footnote. They were just two very different people. So the semi-proposal was a major surprise.

In a less surprising twist, they have since broken up. And it’s exactly why you think.

Christian and Cleo appeared together — despite being an ocean apart — on the Season 6 Tell All special. (Image Credit: TLC)

On Wednesday, October 25, Cleo took to Instagram to answer a very common question.

“I know a lot of people want to know and keep asking,” she began her caption.

“But we are no longer together,” Cleo confirmed of her erstwhile relationship with Christian Allgood.

Christian and Cleo exchanged a sweet goodbye kiss before he returned to the US. (Image Credit: TLC)

Cleo explained that they split “as we could not deal with the complexities of a long distance relationship.”

It was even harder to grapple with this “while on such a public scale.”

That is more than understandable! As if in-person, off-camera relationships weren’t complex enough.

Christian and Cleo went from never having met in person to living together on camera. It was quite the adjustment. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Please respect this,” Cleo implored her fans and followers.

“Please understand I love him and will always love him,” she asked.

Cleo then affirmed: “I don’t regret the fact he came into my life.” She knows that some of her fans have Big Opinions that do not reflect her own.

The couple that cosplays together stays together? Well, not in this case. (TLC)

“I was hoping we could be a happily ever after,” Cleo emphasized.

“But we have very different personalities,” she cited, “and emotional needs.”

Cleo then acknowledged: “and that was excruciatingly painful for both.”

Christian and Cleo enjoy red wine at their rental. (Image Credit: TLC)

“This isn’t because we don’t love each other,” Cleo then explained.

“He will forever be in my heart,” she affirmed.

“We’ve supported each other a lot in this past over a year and a half,” Cleo detailed to her followers.

Though Christian and Cleo had their conflicts, they managed to resolve things emotionally. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I wish him all the best,” Cleo wrote. “I will love him forever.”

She pointed out: “Neither of us are perfect, I’m very insecure and codependent.”

Cleo concluded her post by asking her fans and followers: “please don’t send him any hate.”

In late October of 2023, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 alum Cleo shared that she and Christian were no longer together. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Commenters weighed in. Some left tasteful comments, some shared their own experiences from relationships with wildly different partners.

“I’m anxiously attached and he’s avoidant,” Cleo acknowledged in a reply to one commenter.

“So,” she reasoned, “a super hurtful dynamic [really] and hard for both parties”

In the comments under her breakup announcement, Cleo discussed why her dynamic with Christian made it impossible to move forward. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Unfortunately, as you can probably imagine, Cleo also received hate speech. This came from people who found the cruelest and most bigoted ways possible to tell her that the relationship failed because she’s trans.

Why do these trolls follow Cleo’s page? For the same reason that they’re transphobes — they’re not content to let other people live their lives, and would like make the world a worse place.

That’s not what these irredeemable scumbags tell themselves. But it’s the truth.

Cleo and Christian received less-than-stellar news from an astrologer. (Image Credit: TLC)

Ultimately, though, Cleo being trans played a smaller role in her relationship issues. Obviously, it came up — especially because Christian’s odd behavior made her feel insecure.

But they are, to their cores, fundamentally different people.

Viewers saw that for themselves during their first date — when he just introduced himself to a gaggle of girls at another table. Some viewers would do the same, others cringed just as hard as Cleo did. They likely could never have worked out.