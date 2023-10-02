Christian Proposes to Cleo (Sort of) on 90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days Tell All Part 2 (Recap)

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 was full of drama, twists, and turns.



Shocking revelations, an actual catfisher, screaming fights, and a tragic death defined this season.



Part 2 of the Tell All aired on Sunday, October 1. We heard sad news and happy news from the couples.



Take a look at our full recap to see where everyone ended up at the end of Season 6.

1 Is Violet pregnant with Riley’s child? Violet says that, because of her age and her health, she was unable to keep the child. She says that she is very sensitive about this topic. It’s unclear if she’s describing a miscarriage, but that’s obviously no one’s business but hers. What IS someone else’s business is whether Riley, who slept with her only once and who has extremely low chances of conceiving due to his medication, was the father. Violet says that he was.

2 The reactions are … mixed Obviously, beautiful host Shaun Robinson very professionally expresses her condolences. We can see varying reactions from the rest of the cast. Meisha briefly covers her face, which could be anything from hiding disbelief to (as fans online suggest) some very Catholic grief. Obviously, there are a lot of unspoken doubts. There are good reasons to disbelieve Violet. But there’s a chance that she’s telling the truth. And, if so, the cruelty of accusing her of lying is too much to risk for most people. But how does Riley feel?

3 “I hate that I feel this way.” Riley admits that “until I understand, I can’t really emotionally attach to it.” In other words, he is feeling extremely guarded. Violet has lied to him before. And some of her behavior has been so extreme that he cannot rule out that she would fabricate something like this. Obviously, no normal or healthy person would do so. But no normal or healthy person would text his father bad things about him only to later reconnect with him. Tiffanie says that she feels compassion for Violet and acknowledges that there’s a chance that she’s telling the truth. Riley says that he needs to understand what happened so that he can move on.

4 What’s next? Riley reveals that Violet is coming to the US. It’s not his doing; it’s not a K-1 visa. She’ll be visiting on a tourist visa. Tiffanie notes that Riley still has feelings, so she wonders if they’ll get back together. Violet says that they can now be friends. The cast takes a break and, backstage, Jasmine tells Riley that despite the toxicity (she knows that she’s not the best person to bring it up), she feels like Riley is at risk of taking Violet back.

5 “I would’ve gave her the ring” Riley admits that he brought an engagement ring with him to Vietnam, in case the time was right. He’d have wanted to pop the question instead of wonder what might have been. Riley explains that his greatest fear is “what if,” which is pretty relatable. Obviously, things didn’t work out that way.

6 Moving on to Christian and Cleo Still together, these two reveal that they saw each other in person just a few days ago. Cleo spent time with his family — all of the women, but only the women. She says that it was a wonderful time. Christian adds that they really liked Cleo, too. But … why only the women?

7 The men in Christian’s family suck We heard about bigotry among Christian’s relatives earlier in the season. It turns out that this was, if anything, an understatement. Toxic masculinity and conservative backlash apparently included men in his family accusing him of somehow betraying them by … dating the woman he loves. Like, if Cleo were a bad person or had done something to them, we’d get it! But, as is always the case with transphobia and other bigotries, Cleo’s “crime” is merely existing. There’s some vile brainrot at work.

8 Jane joins the tell all Cleo’s friend Jane notes that she hears the good and the bad of the relationship. In her mind, Christian is just a little too selfish to fully “hear” Cleo. To this, Cleo notes that she feels that she and Christian are understanding each other better than they once did. Christian adds that he has made changes after learning more about her boundaries. But Jane is alluding to something pretty specific, and recent.

9 What’s this about? Christian is in a discord server (aren’t we all; there are just so many). This one is beer related, which will surprise no one. Christian admits that a woman who joined was very “active.” Cleo chimes in to note that she was very active towards Christian specifically. This woman complimented Christian’s appearance, and apparently he didn’t set a firm boundary with her. But … Christian doesn’t see himself as having done anything wrong. This is a familiar pattern with him.

10 Christian says that it was only wrong because it impacted Cleo “Wrong answer,” Riley says. “Say, ‘what I did was wrong, and I’ll do better,'” Amanda advises. Christian’s response? “I just don’t see it.” Well, the Tell All has something else for Christian to see. A montage of his “outgoing” personality, including some never-before-seen footage of him chatting with a random American woman at a bar.

11 Christian, no In addition to describing himself as a “wolf on the prowl” to the camera in the footage, he seems to give the random American woman the creeps. Like, she more or less insults him to his face. He still makes sure to get her number, however. The reactions from castmates are wild, including Riley’s “oh my god, Christian.”

12 “That is so disrespectful” In Christian’s mind, it wouldn’t make sense for him to go all of that distance just to cheat, so he doesn’t understand the issue with his antics. Everyone else does. In fact, some of their castmates (not to mention disapproving audience members) seem to have more of a problem with it than Cleo. “You will have to change that if you want to have a healthy relationship,” Meisha warns Christian. Yeah.

13 MESSY The Tell All brings out Deborah, the woman from the bar. She’s there at the Tell All, in person. She’s sure to say “hi Cleo,” who says hi back after a moment’s pause and apologizes. She was dissociating out of surprise. Honestly? Relatable. “If I had not known that he had a girlfriend,” Deborah tells the Tell All of when she met Christian, “I would have thought that it was just 100% flirtation.” Christian again gets defensive. “I’m a talker. I like to talk,” he says. Christian goes on: “I like to entertain. I’m an entertainer.” And Britney’s like the ringleader; she calls the shots. That doesn’t mean that Christian’s behavior, flirty or otherwise, is healthy for his relationship.

14 “You’re a bit of a narcissist, maybe” Pretty much all of Christian’s castmates (except for Tyray) take issue with his antics. Dempsey and Statler think that he wants attention and validation. Amanda wonders if he wants to know that he’s “still got it.” “I believe that, Amanda,” Jasmine says. “He wants to be the center of the attention.” Christian tries to redirect the conversation because of Jasmine’s friendship with Dane, but she points out that hanging out with one ex isn’t the same thing as acting like this with every man she meets. Christian doesn’t want the criticism. Meanwhile, Jasmine says some very kind and supportive things to Cleo.

15 What are their plans for the future? Christian noted that he and Cleo plan to see each other again. He’s not sure about going to see her. And then he mentions that he’d rather her come to see him again … and maybe not just to visit. “Would you be willing to marry me?” Christian asks Cleo.

16 Is this a proposal? The entire cast reacts, wondering if they just witnessed Christian propose to Cleo live on the air. Meisha’s facial reaction says it all. Others seem less approving. You can see from Statler’s face that she’d rather see Christian clean up his act before taking this step.

17 This is surreal, and Cleo says as much Christian quickly clarifies that an “official” proposal would have to be in person. But he wants to know if she’d be comfortable with him taking that step. That’s … an awkward way of putting it. Riley mutters that Christian is “just an awkward guy.” True! But Cleo looks very happy. “You’re everything I’m not,” Cleo tells him. “You’re the sun to my moon.” She piles on love and affirmations … but says that this isn’t the time or place for the engagement question — or answer. “Definitely on one of these trips, she can anticipate [a proposal],” Christian promises. “Probably.”

18 Backstage During another break (remember, they film for brutal hours, all day), Jasmine speaks to Christian backstage. She says that he felt that his actions were above reproach because he has no intention of cheating. Jasmine felt similarly about hanging out with Dane. But she advises him that he needs to consider Cleo’s feelings — just as she needs to consider Gino’s. It’s about more than just intentions. To the camera, Jasmine notes that she feels a “mother instinct” towards Cleo. They’re not that far apart in age, but many of us have felt this way towards a friend.

19 Moving on to David and Sheila Sheila reveals that, since David’s departure, she has opened a store. “Sheila And David’s Sari-Sari Store.” It’s a simple snack place, selling chips and coffee. (There is an INFAMOUS storyline related to a 90 Day couple and a store … but that’s neither here nor there)

20 David met with immigration attorneys to learn his options They warn him that a marital visa could take “three to four years.” A K-1 visa is more likely to take only two years. That’s a long time … but a better option than the marital visa process. He and Sheila had hoped to marry that year. Clearly, they need to rethink things. It’s hard news to hear. Or, in David’s case, to read.

21 Everyone is crying From castmates to the audience to producers, there are plenty of tears as we all watch David tell Sheila that they may have a long wait ahead of them. At the Tell All, David reveals that they have started the K-1 visa process, and are now just … waiting.

22 David also helped Sheila fix her home Her former family home was a literal death trap, unfortunately. It claimed her mother’s life. The new home has a solid roof, it has walls and windows. Presumably, going up and down the stairs is no longer a do-or-die activity. “He’s a very supportive fiance,” Sheila praises. He is — and it’s not easy. David reveals (when Shaun asks) that he is working about 85 hours per week. That is between two jobs. However, David and Sheila are able to stay in contact nonstop, via text.

23 What about Sheila’s jealousy issue? Remember, Aimee the translator was able to easily communicate with David. He thought nothing of this, but Sheila felt jealous. She worried that he might get with the translator instead of her — but she didn’t express this to him. Sheila is a very mature person, and understood that this was her issue — not his. David says that seeing her previous pain was heartbreaking.

24 Sign time! The Tell All shows scenes of the two of them discussing their intimacy, in part using ASL to describe sex acts. David begins to open up and take questions from the cast about the signs for various sex acts, from a BJ (as pictured) to beyond. It’s fun and there are a lot of laughs — and a lot of blurred hands on screen. Honestly, it’s nice to see these moments of levity. It’s also a learning moment. On The Learning Channel! Who knew? Jasmine uses signs to ask Gino to remove his hat. And signs a promise to fellate him. Super funny.

25 On a more serious note What if the K-1 visa is denied? David says that he would feel crushed. He adds that this would be a “f–ked up” situation. True! David then affirms that he would keep trying, repeating this expensive visa filing process, until he gets it. He loves Sheila and wants to marry her.

26 “Too late” Moving on to Gino and Jasmine, Shaun asks about the prenup. They view footage of those fights and discussions. Jasmine explains that she worried that the prenup would leave her “unprotected.” (If it did, then it’s a bad prenup! Get a better one!) Gino admits that he didn’t ask his ex-wife to sign a prenup, but she had her own job and her own retirement plan, so it was less of an issue.

27 What about the will? Jasmine wanted Gino to draw up a will. Gino admits that this “scares him,” because he doesn’t think that something is going to happen to him. The implication is that he (somewhat jokingly) is referring to, like, if Jasmine wanted to murder him for his money. Honestly, Jasmine is too obsessed with Gino to do that, but no one wants to contemplate the idea that they might just drop dead in the next year.

28 Things got kinky Jasmine and Gino open up about their sexual explorations. Including the watersports in the hot tub, which leads Jasmine to say that this is why she doesn’t trust hotels. “People do nasty things in there,” Jasmine accuses. She also shares that she did end up undergoing vaginal rejuvenation, but it was painful and she regrets it. It did work — too well. When she and Gino next tried to bone, “the banana doesn’t fit in the doughnut,” Gino quips. That’s a reference to David and Sheila’s signs from earlier.

29 No, Nicola Unfortunately, Nicola could not resist being one of the primary antagonists of the Tell All. One example is him using Gino and Jasmine’s discussion of their relationship to proselytize. Using religion to harass someone isn’t better than other forms of harassment. However, Jasmine deflects in a very understanding way, noting that her mother is also a very devout Catholic. “I’m gonna pray god that we have more sex,” Jasmine replies. Amazing counter. No notes.

30 Moving to America has been hard Jasmine very tearfully speaks about how she misses her family in Panama. Moving has been one of the hardest things that she’s ever done in her life. She does affirm that she would only do this for Gino, because he’s the love of her life. Jasmine promises to do better and be better for Gino. And she apologizes and takes responsibility for how she’s treated him. Honestly, that’s growth. We don’t know if she’ll live up to that, but perhaps 90 Day Fiance Season 10 will show us.

31 Amanda and Razvan They are no longer together. And it was just a few weeks after her return to the US that they split. Apparently, Razvan seemed distant — very “focused” upon his work. A number of castmates found this suspicious, with Riley calling out Razvan. Because it seems like she flew out, had sex with him, and then he dumped her. Jasmine and Christian, however, ask if Amanda was just too mean. Amanda says that a partner needs to have “thick skin” and Razvan “doesn’t understand my sarcasm.”

32 “No one forced you to take this trip” When Amanda says that she was not being mean but rather “processing my emotions” just months after her husband’s death, Jasmine makes a solid point. Because … Amanda chose to flirt with Razvan and she chose to take this trip. Amanda’s response is interesting. “Respectfully, you don’t know me,” she tells Jasmine. “Shut the f–k up.” So … Christian is not the most defensive person at this Tell All.

33 Amber joins the Tell All Amanda’s sister says that she is not at all surprised by the breakup. “They fought a lot,” she points out. And this was “supposed to be their honeymoon phase.” Instead, the two of them were often on edge. As for Razvan, she wishes that he’d been more transparent with Amanda before her visit. But Razvan doubles down and says that he didn’t know that he wasn’t up for this until he spent time with Amanda in person.

34 Amanda says that Razvan was “controlling” According to her, he told her that he didn’t want her joining other livestreams or giving gifts to other influencers. Amber interjected that this was not without reason. SO interesting to hear her take her sister’s ex’s side. According to Amber, Amanda’s participation in these streams was causing real relationship problems. “Relax,” Amanda keeps saying, in a not-very-relaxed tone. Apparently, there was a friend of hers with whom things were too intense — for Razvan’s comfort. Anyway, it’s all moot. They’re broken up, but Razvan is still planning to visit the US and he wants to visit Amanda. But she says that she’s not going to let him stay with her.

35 On to Tyray “They were right, I did,” Tyray says in agreement with his critics. “I mean, I ignored every single red flag.” At this point, he’s had enough to get well past the denial and can laugh about it.

36 How did they discover the catfishing? Producer Amelia explains the process. It began with emails, where “Carmella” kept not answering her calls and avoiding a video chat interview. Eventually, the catfisher — a man named Christian — came clean to Amelia. Because, obviously, this had spiraled out of control. We hear Amelia’s recorded interview with Christian, who describes the catfishing. It has lasted for years, and he managed to get “$2,000, $3,000” from Tyray.

37 “That he was dumb. Stupid American.” We also learn that Christian visually saw Tyray, who brought clothing and a phone as gifts when he traveled to Barbados to meet the woman he loved. He did not have kind things to say, saying that he thought that Tyray was a “dumb, stupid American” for giving him so much without question. We should acknowledge that sometimes, people tell themselves that their victims deserve what’s happening to them. It’s the only way that they can sleep at night. Tyray is able to handle this. His castmates put the scammer on blast. The Tell All calls Christian, but he does not answer. That’s no surprise.