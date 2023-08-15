Amy Slaton May Have a Boyfriend, You Guys! EEEEEK!

Note to Michael Halterman:

You may wish to turn away right about now.

Because your ex-wife may have officially moved on.

Isn’t that right, Amy Slaton?

Amy Slaton likes to use filters. But her fans wanna see her natural beauty online. (tikTok)

Speculation started to run rampant earlier this month when Slaton went to a hibachi restaurant in order to celebrate her son Glenn’s birthday.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star filmed the occasion and posted her footage on YouTube, at one point panning around the table to capture all the attendees.

One of them was an unidentified and unfamiliar man in black T-shirt with the Scream movie logo on it.

While the TLC personality didn’t reveal who the man was, she hinted they might be dating by referring to him as “daddy” several times in the clip.

Amy Slaton is proud of her body as of June 2023. As she should be! (Instagram)

Amy, as loyal fans know well, married Halterman over four years ago; the two were high school sweethearts as well.

However, the relationship reportedly fell apart not long after she and Michael welcomed their two sons, Glenn and Gage.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” The Sun reported awhile back, stating of the couple’s timeline.

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael. (Instagram)

Based on a 911 dispatch made public this spring, the two really got into it on February 24.

The disagreement took place around 2:30 in the afternoon and authorities on the scene did NOT think either party was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the report stated, seemingly contradicting the fact that Michael ended up being the one to submit the legal termination papers a couple weeks later.

Slaton, for her part, alleged Michael “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the pair’s toddlers at home.

Amy Slaton smirks alongside her youngest son in this photo from early 2023. (Instagram)

Amy has said next to nothing online about the split, partly, we’re sure, because a judge ordered both her and Halterman to NOT bash the opposing party via any public forum.

The last we heard, Amy had custody of her children during the week, at the home she formerly shared with Halterman…

… while Michael cared for the toddlers at his mom’s place on the weekend.

The ex-spouses are trying to work things out amicably.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple. (Instagram)

According to Michael’s divorce documents, the couple separated on February 24.

The reality stars were only able to have kids after Amy lost enough weight years ago to qualify for gastric bypass surgery, meaning she worked extremely hard to become a parent.

And then it seemingly cost her a marr

“No one in the family likes Michael,” a Sun source previously emphasized, making it sound as if most people around her think Amy is making the right call.