Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Are Doing "Nothing" to Improve Relations With Royal Family; Feud Has Worsened Considerably In Recent Months, Insider Alleges

As we’ve previously reported, 2023 has been a difficult year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been forced to contend with a barrage bad press and a steady decline in popularity.
One recent poll conducted by Newsweek indicates that Meghan is less popular than ever among Americans — and Harry isn’t faring much better.
Observers disagree on exactly when the tide began to turn against the couple.
Some say the trouble started with the mixed reaction to Harry’s memoir, which hit stores in January of this year.
Others blame royal fatigue or point to the succession of bizarre mini-scandals, such as the doubts surrounding the Sussexes’ claim that they were chased by paparazzi during a recent trip to New York City.
But most are in agreement that the bulk of the anti-Sussex sentiment has to do with the couple’s current PR woes are largely a result of their strained relationship with the rest of the royal family.
The Sussexes are currently in the midst of a rebranding campaign that’s involved everything from high-profile charity work to a new talent agency for Meghan.
Of course, it seems the best thing they could do for their public image would be to make peace with King Charles and the rest of the Windsor clan.
But insiders say that’s not happening anytime soon.
In fact, it seems that the rift between these warring factions is wider than ever.
“Whether they are deliberately trying to widen the divide is up for debate. What is certain is that they are doing nothing to bridge the gap,” royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! magazine this week (via Yahoo! News).
Bond explained that recent actions by the Sussexes — including Meghan’s decision not to join Harry on his most recent trip to the UK — have further inflamed the ire of the royals.
“Meghan apparently didn’t have time to come to the U.K. with Harry for the Wellchild Awards because she had to deal with the children, but then she stayed on after the Invictus Games to visit Eugenie in Portugal,” Bond noted.
“They both need to take a look at themselves,” she continued.
“Perhaps only Eugenie knows if they have any inclination to mend the rift with the rest of the family. For the moment, though, there is absolutely no sign that they intend to do so.”
Bond went on to cast doubts on the Sussexes’ claims that they wish for a more private life.
Instead, she argued, they’re working toward a future in which they can enjoy all of the fame and fortune of royal life without having fulfill any of the obligations.
“While they’ve voiced their desire for privacy and independence, their actions … might be interpreted as a deliberate move to maintain a disconnect from the Royal Family,” she said.
Obviously, that’s a rather simplistic interpretation of the situation — but it’s one that’s sure to appeal to the increasingly large army of international Sussex haters.