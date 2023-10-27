Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Are Doing "Nothing" to Improve Relations With Royal Family; Feud Has Worsened Considerably In Recent Months, Insider Alleges

As we’ve previously reported, 2023 has been a difficult year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been forced to contend with a barrage bad press and a steady decline in popularity.

I

One recent poll conducted by Newsweek indicates that Meghan is less popular than ever among Americans — and Harry isn’t faring much better.

Observers disagree on exactly when the tide began to turn against the couple.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Some say the trouble started with the mixed reaction to Harry’s memoir, which hit stores in January of this year.

Others blame royal fatigue or point to the succession of bizarre mini-scandals, such as the doubts surrounding the Sussexes’ claim that they were chased by paparazzi during a recent trip to New York City.

But most are in agreement that the bulk of the anti-Sussex sentiment has to do with the couple’s current PR woes are largely a result of their strained relationship with the rest of the royal family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images)

The Sussexes are currently in the midst of a rebranding campaign that’s involved everything from high-profile charity work to a new talent agency for Meghan.

Of course, it seems the best thing they could do for their public image would be to make peace with King Charles and the rest of the Windsor clan.

But insiders say that’s not happening anytime soon.

In fact, it seems that the rift between these warring factions is wider than ever.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I

“Whether they are deliberately trying to widen the divide is up for debate. What is certain is that they are doing nothing to bridge the gap,” royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! magazine this week (via Yahoo! News).

Bond explained that recent actions by the Sussexes — including Meghan’s decision not to join Harry on his most recent trip to the UK — have further inflamed the ire of the royals.

“Meghan apparently didn’t have time to come to the U.K. with Harry for the Wellchild Awards because she had to deal with the children, but then she stayed on after the Invictus Games to visit Eugenie in Portugal,” Bond noted.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Prince Harry celebrates his 39th birthday today. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“They both need to take a look at themselves,” she continued.

“Perhaps only Eugenie knows if they have any inclination to mend the rift with the rest of the family. For the moment, though, there is absolutely no sign that they intend to do so.”

Bond went on to cast doubts on the Sussexes’ claims that they wish for a more private life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022. (Getty)

Instead, she argued, they’re working toward a future in which they can enjoy all of the fame and fortune of royal life without having fulfill any of the obligations.

“While they’ve voiced their desire for privacy and independence, their actions … might be interpreted as a deliberate move to maintain a disconnect from the Royal Family,” she said.

Obviously, that’s a rather simplistic interpretation of the situation — but it’s one that’s sure to appeal to the increasingly large army of international Sussex haters.