Kailyn Lowry Fans Label Boyfriend/Baby Daddy Elijah Scott a "Walking Red Flag" Amid Revelations of Messy Divorce, Massive Debt

For the past year or so, Kailyn Lowry has been receiving a lot of scrutiny from Teen Mom fans.

In fact, she might be getting more attention now than she did when she was still a reality star.

The reason for this ongoing inspection is the confusion over how many kids Kail has welcomed into this world.

Many believe that Lowry secretly welcomed a fifth child in late 2022.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Some are convinced that Kail is currently pregnant with her sixth child.

And then there are those who theorize that Lowry is expecting twins and that her brood will soon number seven.

No one knows for sure, as Kail has remained suspiciously quiet on the matter.

One thing everyone seems to agree on, however, is that the father of Kail’s fifth child (and possibly her sixth and seventh) is her neighbor-turned-boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Kail Lowry with boyfriend Elijah Scott in 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lowry and Scott started dating in early 2022, when Kail completed construction on her mansion and immediately hit it off with Elijah, who lived nearby.

These days, Lowry and Scott live together, but for a long time, little was known about Kail’s latest partner.

However, while Kail might have figured out how to conceal whole human beings from the public, Elijah hasn’t been in the spotlight quite as long and is therefore finding harder to maintain his secrets.

Kail is rumored to have welcome a child with Elijah Scott. (Instagram)

According to new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Elijah got divorced while he was living in Hawaii in 2021.

The situation came to light this week thanks to court documents having to do with the couple’s finances.

The good news for Elijah is that a judge determined that his wife, with whom he does not share children, is “not entitled to spousal support.”

The bad news is that the 24-year-old mechanic is not in the greatest place financially.

Some fans think Kailyn Lowry has been hiding a baby bump. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In court docs, Elijah listed his total monthly income as $6,248.77 and his monthly expenses as $4,878.06.

That wouldn’t be so bad, were it not for the fact that Elijah is dealing with outstanding debts totaling $70,536.21.

Obviously, Kail is in a position to wipe out that debt, but on Reddit and elsewhere, fans are concerned about the possibility that she’s churning out offspring with a recently divorced twenty-something who appears to be pretty bad with money.

The situation has led some commenters to dub Elijah a “walking red flag.”

Kailyn Lowry looks beautiful and very warm in this beach selfie during her Thailand trip. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And the situation is further complicated by the fact that recent photos of the former MTV star have fans convinced that Lowry is “definitely pregnant.”

“Kailyn spotted out! Looks like a bump to me,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m about 90% sure she’s pregnant,” another added.

Kail poses on a roof in this photo from 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“She’s definitely pregnant. Anyone trying to pretend like she isn’t is just fooling themselves,” a third chimed in.

Thankfullly, if Kail is actually pregnant she won’t require much in the way of financial assistance.

Because it doesn’t sound like Elijah is in a position to help out!