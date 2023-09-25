Tori Roloff Updates Mansion Amid Chatter That She Really is Leaving Little People, Big World

Changes really are afoot for Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff.

The long-time reality stars are considering a new profession, according to a somewhat reliable source, and now Tori is also giving social media followers a look at something else different in her life:

The inside of her house.

Tori Roloff is rocking a Seattle Seahawks hat in this social media photo.

In a recent Instagram video, the mother of three showed off the redesign process of a room in her $1 million Washington state home.

At the outset of of the footage, the TLC personality pans around what was formerly a bedroom… with a bed at the far side and DIY tools scattered on the floor.

From there, the video shifted to show off the results of the remodel.

The room has now been turned into a living space, with new paneling, a huge wraparound couch and plenty of artwork and decorations in the formerly plain part of the home.

It looks great, in our opinion.

As you may recall, Tori and her immediate family moved to Washington in the fall of 2021… a few before Zach got into a blowout with his father after Matt Roloff put his farm up for sale, a move that he must have known at the time was coming.

Once it became clear that Zach would NOT be taking over this property, it seems like he and his wife made alternative plans.

It also seems like they are not very happy living in a new state.

Looking good, Tori and Zach Roloff! You two clean up well.

Over the past several months, Tori hasn’t really made it a secret that the drama between her, Zach and the latter’s family has taken a mental toll.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” she told followers awhile back about her future on Little People, Big World.

Then, just a few weeks ago, Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor, spoke on the relationship between his mother (who is engaged to Matt Roloff), his stepfather-to-be and the latter’s son and daughter-in-law.

“They’re kind of doing their own thing,” Connor told this outlet of Zach and Tori.

Zach and Tori Roloff, who we absolutely adore, are featured in this confessional from Little People, Big World.

He then dropped the bombshell.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…” Connor told The Sun.

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

To be clear, neither Zach nor Tori has confirmed this speculation.

Also to be clear, TLC has not even given a greenlight just yet to future episodes of Little People, Big World.

But this is clearly a situation worth monitoring.