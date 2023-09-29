Tammy Slaton: LOOK! This is the Real Me, Okay?!?

Tammy Slaton is no longer hiding.

The veteran 1000-Lb Sisters star has seemingly heard the criticism and is apparently aware that critics don’t love how frequently she uses filters on her social media photos.

Take the one below, for example.

It’s cute and it’s fun, but it’s not exactly a look at Slaton’s all-natural self, you know?

Tammy Slaton is using a star filter for this social media photo, which she shared in early fall 2023. (Instagram)

On September 27, meanwhile, Tammy posted new closeup videos on Instagram amid her VERY impressive weight loss journey, finally giving in to those who have been clamoring for such screen shots.

“This is what I really look like,” Slaton said in an Instagram selfie. “Okay? Have a nice day, babe.”

The 37-year-old also said in another video, “Me, no filters.”

The TLC personality looks great, doesn’t she?

Tammy Slaton doesn’t need filters, okay? Here is evidence. (Instagram)

Tammy previously defended her use of image filters back in August. In rather angry fashion.

“I keep seeing everybody say, ‘Stop using filters, stop using filters,'” Slaton fumed on Instagram at the time.

“Listen, I am not trying to be rude, but it’s my profile. And if I like using the filters, I will. And if you got a problem with it?

“I don’t like the colorization in my cheeks. All the spots from the sun and the freckles. So what? I use a filter.”

Tammy Slaton has dropped a number of clothing sizes since the beginning of 2022. (TikTok)

Slaton is far from the only celebrity to use filers.

However, she has been trying to keep followers apprised of her aforementioned weight loss journey for over a year now.

As a result, many people out there want to see what Tammy actually looks like these days; they don’t want anything artificial. They just want the new, improved and svelte Tammy Slaton.

At her heaviest, Slaton weighed 717 pounds, but she has vowed to “continue to post and show off my hard work” while she changes her diet and dedicates herself to exercise on a more consistent basis.

Tammy Slaton went public with this photo in early August 2023. (Instagram)

On a February episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy revealed that she was approved for bariatric surgery after losing more than 180 pounds.

How did she accomplish this goal?

“Proteins low carbs, no sugars no pop portion control,” Slaton told fans a short while ago.

Tragically, of course, Tammy has faced a personal crisis in the wake of this incredible self-improvement.

Tammy Slaton is posing here next to a plate of food. (Instagram)

Her husband, Caleb Willingham — who she met and married in 2022 at a Ohio rehabilitation facility while undergoing weight loss treatment — died earlier this summer at age 40.

“Rip sweet angel,” Tammy wrote on Instagram July 1, alongside photos of herself embracing the Evansville, Indiana native in front of a Christmas tree. “You will forever be missed and loved so much.”

She later said on TikTok:

“I’m aware he’s looking down at me. You know, he’s not in any pain anymore. I know he’s in a better place.”

TLC viewers will learn more about Tammy’s relationship with Caleb on the upcoming 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5.