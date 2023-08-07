Tammy Slaton Defends Use of Filters, Tells Critics to Talk to The Hand

In case you are unaware, Tammy Slaton is going through a lot these days.

Her husband just died, you guys.

On June 30, Caleb Willingham was found dead at the extremely young age of 40 years old.

As the 1000-Lb Sisters star mourns this tragic and stunning loss, it ought to be pretty darn understandable why she lacks patience for those who dare to question her social media appearances these days.

Tammy Slaton looks cooler than the other side of the pillow in this photo. (Instagram)

“I keep seeing everybody say, ‘Stop using filters, stop using filters,'” the TLC personality said in an Instagram reel August 4.

“Listen, I am not trying to be rude, but it’s my profile. And if I like using the filters, I will. And if you got a problem with it?”

With these words, Slaton waved goodbye to the camera.

Buh-bye, she basically told the critics.

We grabbed this photo from a video Tammy Slaton shared on Instagram in the late summer of 2023. (Instagram)

We have to go back to May, but it’s true that a bunch of observers have taken Slaton to task for her heavy use of filters.

They actually seemed to have meant pretty well at the time, trying to simply tell Tammy that she’s lost hundreds of pounds and looks great and shouldn’t feel a need to rely on any kind of editing tool.

But we all have our insecurities, don’t we?

Slaton was open about hers in her latest Instagram video.

Tammy Slaton went public with this photo in early August 2023. (Instagram)

“Seriously? Like, I don’t get it. I am proud of myself. I continue to post and show off my hard work,” the reality star, whose 180-plus weight loss has been documented on the show, noted.

“I don’t like the colorization in my cheeks.

“All the spots from the sun and the freckles. So what? I use a filter.”

Slaton also captioned her post, “Over this stupid filter bull crap.”

Tammy Slaton posted a video to TikTok about two weeks after the tragic loss of her husband, Caleb. (Instagram)

The 36-year-old — who returns for new episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters opposite sibling Amy Slaton-Halterman on December 12 — posted her first full length photo revealing her transformation in June… after the details surrounding her weight loss were shared in a February episode of this program.

On this installment, Tammy weighed in at 534 pounds, down a whopping amount from her original 717 pounds, which made her eligible for bariatric surgery — a procedure she underwent in a subsequent episode.

“I’m like 14 pounds under my goal weight,” Slaton said in a confessional on 1000-Lb Sisters during the February 4 episode.

“From over 700. That’s a huge drop. I did that!”

Tammy Slaton uploaded this photo of herself just a few days after laying her husband to rest. (Instagram)

She really should be so very proud.

“I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions,” Tammy continued several months ago on air.

“I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine!

“My told-you-so moment!”