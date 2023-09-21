Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas Over Keeping Kids' Passports as Possible Custody War Looms

Even before the divorce filing, the apparent smear campaign against Sophie Turner kicked off. It was cringe and it backfired, but it was a sign of things to come.

Most guessed that her split from Joe Jonas was unlikely to stay amicable. Yes, even after their joint statement to the contrary.

There are a lot of ways for a divorce to tailspin. One is money, and the other is kids. Joe and Sophie have chosen Door #2.

In a lawsuit, Sophie claims that Joe is refusing to return their children to England. This could get much worse, very quickly.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On Thursday, September 21, the Game of Thrones star filed suit in Manhattan court.

She requests that her ex, Joe Jonas, return their 3-year-old, Willa, and their 14-month-old daughter (documents identify her as “D”), to England.

This legal filing comes only after standard discussion and negotiation between the exes broke down.

Sophie Turner attends the LVMH Prize Cocktail as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023. (Getty)

People got a hold of the court documents.

Therein, Sophie calls for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.”

Her attorneys are straight up referring to this as “wrongful retention,” and claiming that it began on September 20. That legal language is not insignificant.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends HBO Max’s “The Staircase” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to the filing, Sophie and Joe had previously agreed to declare England their “forever home.”

She even has specifics, offering that these conversations took place over the holidays in 2022.

At the time, Joe and Sophie were preparing for the year ahead. But they had no idea the heartbreak and conflict that 2023 would bring.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023. (Getty)

And there’s more. The (former) couple had sold their Miami home where they previously resided.

Back in April of this year, just five months before their split, they were in the process of purchasing a home in the English countryside.

This was just before Sophie began filming on the Joan mini-series. This has been her acting project for the summer of 2023.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

With Joe touring with his brothers and their band (The Jonas Brothers), they apparently agreed that the girls would travel with him.

While touring, he had more daytime hours to devote to them than Sophie did. (That’s the nature of concerts vs acting)

In her filing, Sophie notes that she had “hesitation” about this “temporary arrangement.” For obvious reasons.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019. (Getty)

The filing also sheds further light upon their split.

Sophie writes that their marriage broke down “very suddenly” following an August 15 argument.

Just a few weeks later, on September 5, Joe filed to divorce her. And Sophie found out about that “from the media” after the fact.

Sophie Turner speaks onstage as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022. (Getty)

(That does explain why their joint statement came later … and why Joe’s team was apparently already attempting a clumsy smear campaign)

Two weeks later, the two met up to discuss what would come next. This is when the topic of custody came to a head.

Sophie “reiterated” the plan to move to England. This was when, she alleges in the filing, Joe announced his change of heart.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party in this photo. (Getty)

“The Father has possession of the children’s passports,” Sophie’s lawsuit accuses.

“He refuses to return the passports to the Mother,” the filing lists.

“And,” Sophie’s legal team describes, he “refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose here on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards. They sure were a cute couple! (Getty)

Clearly, they had weeks to discuss this back and forth.

But earlier this week, on September 19, Joe’s legal team confirmed to Sophie’s that he had no plans to return the passports or provide consent for their daughters to move.

Well, this is already getting ugly. And it’s likely to only get worse.