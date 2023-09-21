Meghan Markle: Bracing Herself For More Bad Press Amid Rumors of Ex-Best Friend Jessica Mulroney's Tell-All Memoir [Report]

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex has been dealing with a tidal wave of bad PR ever since the publication of Prince Harry’s controversial memoir back in January.

At one point, polls indicated that Meghan was less popular than ever, and that young people on both sides of the pond found her to be less authentic than her top rival, Kate Middleton.

Last week, Meghan joined Harry at the Invictus Games, and it looked as though the couple’s long-awaited comeback was finally underway.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between USA and France at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Meghan delivered a speech to the event’s athletes, and she was photographed beaming by Harry’s side at competitions, medal ceremonies, and beer-fueled celebration dinners.

It was the boost the Sussexes had been needing for months.

But their time in the sun might turn out to be short-lived, thanks to early reports of another memoir that’s likely to shine a spotlight on Meghan.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

You might recall that Meghan was once close friends with a Toronto-based stylist named Jessica Mulroney.

Suits filmed in Toronto, and the women became inseparable during the period of time when Meghan spent a large chunk of her year living north of the border.

But in 2020, Meghan cut ties with Jessica in the wake of an unexpected scandal.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney were once the best of friends. But Meghan cut ties with Jessica in the midst of an ugly race-related scandal. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mulroney was fired from her job after being called out for racially insensitive behavior by prominent influencer Sasha Exeter.

Insiders say Meghan was quick to distance herself from Jessica, and at the time, it looked like that would be the end of the two women’s involvement with one another.

Now, however, there are reports that Mulroney is planning to write a tell-all memoir.

The rumor mill started churning when Jessica posted a cryptic comment on her Instagram Story Tuesday night:

Meghan Markle enjoys a good time with best friend Jess Mulroney in this throwback photo shared back in 2016. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“As loving as I am, my detachment game is strong too,” she wrote.

The following day, the gossip site Crazy Days and Nights ran a blind item that seemed to refer to Jessica’s literary debut.

“The north of the border former bff of the alliterate one who was ditched, is apparently writing a book. That should be a very interesting read,” it read.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The site has previously used the nickname “the alliterate one” to refer to the fact that Meghan has the same first and last initial.

Mulroney has not yet confirmed that she intends to write book, but if such a project is in the offing, you can bet that it won’t portray Meghan in a very flattering light.

The Sussex legal team has surely been placed on high alert.

Meghan and Prince Harry attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In the meantime, Meghan’s PR machine is still working overtime to bolster her public image.

Several outlets reported today that after the conclusion of the Invictus Games, Meghan did not head right home to SoCal.

Instead, she stopped by TrebeCafé, a Dusseldorf restaurant that hires girls and mothers who have struggled with homelessness.

Meghan Markle and Yuliia ‘Taira’ Paievska attend the Swimming Medals Ceremony during day seven of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 16, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“The visitors to the TrebeCafé told the Duchess openly about their former life on the street, how they got to know the TrebeCafé and how they got their lives back under control there with the support of the employees,” reads a press release from the organization.

“Meghan Markle took over the chopping of vegetables without further ado,” the statement continued.

“In a relaxed atmosphere, the girls now had the opportunity to ask the Duchess everything they always wanted to know about her.”

We’re sure Meghan’s main reason for the visit was the opportunity to perform a good deed — but the chance to garner positive press probably wasn’t far from the minds of her media handlers.