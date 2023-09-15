Prince Harry Downs Six Beers at Birthday Celebration; Fellow Partiers Note That Meghan Markle Still Isn't Wearing Her Engagement Ring

Prince Harry is certainly enjoying a banner week.

The Duke of Sussex touched down in Dusseldorf last Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games.

Two days later, Harry was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, who delivered a speech to some of the event’s athletes and organizers.

And last night, the ginger black sheep of the Windsor clan capped things off by celebrating his 39th birthday in epic fashion!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Yes, to mark the occasion, Harry, Meghan, and a team of aides and bodyguards downed some pints at a Dusseldorf brewery and restaurant called Schumacher’s.

According to a waiter with the flawless name of Frank Wackers, Harry downed six beers over the course of the meal and appeared to be in very good spirits!

(Of course, the six beers might have played a role in the elevated mood.)

Naturally, some of Harry’s critics are giving him a hard time for downing so many drinks in such a short period of time, but c’mon — it was his birthday!

Besides, that’s pretty tame stuff when you consider that the duke hails from a long line of guys who would mark special occasions by downing a dozen flagons of mead and bedding a wench or two.

“They were very happy. He is a lovely man, and they were so nice,” Wackers told Page Six.

Wackers added that Harry’s bodyguard Chris Sanchez jokingly warned him that “he would kill [him] if the beer was bad.”

Um … good one, Chris?

Jeez, even in Germany, the American bodyguard has to be the most violent weirdo in the room! We kid!

Anyway, in addition to Harry’s lager consumption, the tabloids are having a field day with the fact that Meghan is not wearing her engagement ring in any of the pics from Germany.

The duchess has been ringless for several weeks now, and alarmists are taking the bling-free finger as the latest evidence that Harry and Meghan have hit a rough patch in their marriage.

Not surprisingly, those claims appear to be entirely without merit.

Insiders say the ring is currently being repaired “because a setting came loose.”

It’s anyone’s guess as to why the repairs have taken over a month, but it’s worth noting that Meghan has been wearing her wedding band.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry react during the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

If she were trying to punish Harry or send a subtle message to the press, she probably would’ve ditched that, too.

In conclusion, the Sussexes’ marriage seems to be in good shape, and Harry’s probably not an alcoholic — at least not by the standards of someone who’s a blood relative of Henry VIII.

Bear these truths in mind as you encounter scads of sensationalized headlines in the week to come!