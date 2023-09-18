Kody Brown Snubs Daughter on Birthday, Blames Ex-Sister Wives for Being a Deadbeat Dad

This NOT exactly just in:

Kody Brown is a very irresponsible father.

On numerous occasions over the past several months, we’ve documented all the ways in which this Sister Wives patriarch has ignored his children.

As previously reported, he isn’t even talking to two of them these days.

Kody Brown has his classic sneer across his face in this Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

On the September 17 episode of Sister Wives, meanwhile, we were given even more insight into Kody totally sucking as a parent.

And as a person, really.

This installment was filmed in early 2023, about a month after Kody and Janelle’s daughter, Savanah, celebrated her 18th birthday.

She didn’t celebrate it with her dad, however.

Kody Brown smiles here at the graduation of daughter Savanah. (Instagram)

“Savanah’s birthday is the beginning of December. And it’s the middle of January. He lives a half an hour away,” Christine said during a confessional on Sunday night, aghast that Kody STILL HAD NOT SEEN HIS CHILD SINCE HER BIRTHDAY at the time of this shooting.

“He comes into town. It’s just this pattern that he has.

“Why are [Janelle and Savanah] still living here? Why? Why stay in this? Oh, my God. I’m so mad. I’m so furious at this whole situation.”

To be clear, Kody didn’t see Savanah on her birthday or on Christmas.

It’s hard to ever feel any sympathy for Kody Brown, seen here on Sister Wives Season 18. He just doesn’t seem very nice. (TLC)

He took no responsibility for this behavior, either.

“I’m in a place where I’ve been separated from my children because they’ve kicked me out of my home or the space that I had with those children,” he said during his own confessional, referring to Christine and Janelle Brown.

“I haven’t had the emotional fortitude to be able to reach out, not even knowing what to do or say.”

Yeah, dude. That’s sort of the entire job of a parent.

To be the bigger person.

We were just thinking: Kody Brown rarely ever looks happy on Sister Wives. Wouldn’t you agree? (TLC)

Social media users have been hammering Kody for awhile now due to his awful parenting, a trend that we’d have to think will continue in the wake of this episode airing.

“The phone goes both ways, the kids can always call me,” he even added at one point.

Seriously, Savanah, why didn’t you go ahead and go your father on the occasion of your birthday?!?

“I’m angry at him, mostly,” the teenager said this week.

“And I was really sad ’cause, you know, that’s my dad. But now I’m just angry at him. [There were] no gifts, no nothing.”

Kody Brown has an odd look on his face in this look at the former polygamist on Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Janelle, for her part, admitted she was “floored” that her estranged spouse made no contact on Christmas.

“If Savanah wasn’t here, I would not be as in control. I am so frustrated,” Christine added on air. “I don’t care if he’s mad. When you’re a dad, you’re a dad. And you step up.”

The entire saga hit very close to home for Christine, who has said she largely left Kody in November 2021 due to how he treated their kids.

“I don’t like seeing it happen to Janelle,” she said, noting: “My kids felt neglected for years. It’s just happening all over again.”