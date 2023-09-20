Kalani Faagata is Not Pregnant, WOULD Really Like Baby #3 ASAP

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers have seen just how deeply miserable Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s marriage has become.

And many fans know that Kalani has a boyfriend.

Earlier this month, she confessed to fans that — despite everything — she’d love to have another kid. Possibly under different circumstances.

But wishes aren’t reality. Some downright malicious pregnancy rumors have been floating around. And Kalani would like to clear the air.

Kalani Faagata tells her husband that the selfishness that he employs in all other walks of life also extends to what he does in bed. (TLC)

On September 7, Kalani took to her Instagram Stories to answer follower questions during a Q&A session.

During that, a fan asked her if she wants any more children.

Kalani is, of course, a mother of two. She has Oliver and Kennedy with Asuelu Pulaa.

In this precious beach photo, 90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata cradles sons, Oliver and Kennedy. (Instagram)

“My relationship with my mom makes me want a daughter,” Kalani told the fan who asked.

“I’m 35,” she noted. “So, I feel like it’d have to happen this year or not at all.”

Kalani then pointed out the realities of parenting multiple kids: “But also my boys never stop fighting, so.”

Kalani Faagata greets her sister, Kolini, at the door on 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

Having two kids is a handful. Oliver and Kennedy are both young kids, and they are close in age.

(Which means that, even if Kalani had a mind to task Oliver to be Kennedy’s involuntary third parent, he’s not old enough for the responsibility)

Sure, maybe a new baby would come along to find a couple of calmer, gentler older brothers. Or, more likely, the chaos would simply intensify.

Interestingly, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa shared a holiday card in December of 2022. Was this just smiling for the cameras, or did they reconcile? (Instagram)

Obviously, there is another concern. Kalani may have focused upon the logistics of having three kids, but … there’s a broader family situation.

Would Baby #3 be reported boyfriend Dallas’ kid? Some fans aren’t sure if she meant that or having a third kid with Asuelu.

We don’t think that she meant Asuelu. But … sometimes people make disastrous choices for themselves and their children. We don’t think that Kalani would do that here. (Right?)

Speaking to the confessional camera on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata explains her disinterest in her husband. (TLC)

About a week and a half after that confession, Kalani once again took to social media. This time, on an adjacent topic.

On Sunday, September 17, Kalani was addressing pregnancy rumors.

“I am not pregnant,” she wrote. But that was not all that she had to say.

“I am not pregnant,” Kalani Faagata affirmed on Instagram on Sunday, September 17, 2023. She also asked her followers to not enrich people spreading malicious rumors about her. Good advice! (Instagram)

“Don’t click those articles,” she said of anything claiming that she is pregnant. “Can’t stand people that don’t like me but want to profit off me.”

That is fair, actually.

While we’re fond of Kalani, we should note that any blogger or site will almost inevitably end up covering someone whom they dislike. If you’re a reality TV star, people will talk about your life.