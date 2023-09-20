Tori Spelling Accused of Getting Fillers, Ozempic Body Amidst Family Financial Woes

Even though Tori Spelling has had a miserable 2023, she’s still pushing forward.

We don’t just mean with life and family, but also with work. Specifically, she and other Beverly Hills, 90210 alums have been showcasing themselves to nostalgic fans at ’90s Con.

Obviously, this public appearance means photos and videos.

But fans are noticing that Tori looks … different. Some think that she had fresh work done on her face. But does she really have the budget for that?

Tori Spelling shared photos and videos from Day One of ’90s Con in September of 2023. (Instagram)

Over the weekend, Tori Spelling ventured where many dare not to tread: Tampa, Florida.

This is where ’90s Con went down.

Tori and other alums of Beverly Hills, 90210 including Brian Austin Green met up with fans as the convention.

On Instagram, Tori Spelling showcased her ’90s Con 2023 appearance on September 15. (Instagram)

“OMG what happened to her!” exclaimed one commenter.

“Time to cool off on the fillers hun,” another suggested, adding that Tori looks “pretty without all that.”

An even more blunt follower demanded: “Please stop ruining your beautiful face with all the fillers!!”

In 2023, Tori Spelling shared this sunny selfie while promoting her friend’s rose quartz jewelry. Gorgeous! (Instagram)

Obviously, some of that was a bit hostile towards Tori. Especially considering that it’s coming from her “fans.”

Others at least sounded less angry and more like they felt concerned for her well-being.

Some expressed anxieties over her self-esteem. And then there were commenters who worried about her physical health.

On social media, Tori Spelling models a stylish and comfortable-looking garment. (Instagram)

“Ozempic face and tummy tuck stomach,” accused one commenter.

“What did she do to herself?” mused another.

And one Instagram follower quipped: “Somebody needs a few hamburgers and less plastic surgery. Oh geez. Not going to say who but it’s not a good look.”

Tori Spelling sported platinum wavy locks and a colorful ensemble in this photo from 2022. (Instagram)

First of all, let’s emphasize that we’re simply not here for the body-shaming.

Someone can be skinny or fat or anywhere in between. That’s not our business, and there’s no moral value to it. People just have bodies. So what?

A lot of people say “what matters is if you’re healthy.” Sure? But that’s also not anyone’s business. Tori doesn’t owe her fan’s health, even if we all hope that she’s doing well.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, August 20, Tori Spelling revealed that she had spent the past several days in the hospital. She did not divulge why. (Instagram)

(At the very least, she’s doing better than she was a few weeks ago)

For the record, Tori has — as recently as just a couple of years ago — adamantly denied undergoing such procedures.

One example is that many people think that she has undergone a nose job. Not so, Tori has claimed. According to her, it’s the masterful contouring work of her makeup artist.

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

A lot of people also seemed to bristle at the idea that Tori was spending money on (alleged) cosmetics like fillers when her family is in such a dire financial situation.

Honestly? We have no idea what the specifics of her situation might be. Considering her mom’s finances and other factors, it’s not like Tori’s starving her kids to inflate her lips.

If she did get fillers or similar work done, she may have considered it to be a work expense ahead of the convention. The entertainment industry runs on different rules than most lines of work.